Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the 2018 editions of the Gixxer and Gixxer SF 155 cc motorcycles in the country. Sporting subtle cosmetic upgrades for the new year, the 2018 Suzuki Gixxer is priced at ₹ 80,928, while the 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced at ₹ 90,037 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The bike maker has already dispatched the updated bikes to its dealerships pan India and the bike is ready for purchase. For the 2018 model year, the Gixxer series gets new graphics, MotoGP inspired ECSTAR logo and a new paint scheme - Candy Sonoma Red/ Metallic Sonic Silver.

Suzuki Gixxer 82,445 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The new paint option on the 2018 Suzuki Gixxer is called Candy Sonoma Red)



Speaking about the 2018 Gixxer series, Suzuki - EVP, Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "Gixxer is the perfect embodiment of sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness that the brand stands for. As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack; and are a benchmark for the segment. With the new 2018 series, this exciting ride is set to continue."

The 2018 Suzuki Gixxer gets no changes to the engines. Power comes from the same 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 14.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SF also uses the same powertrain but gets fuel-injection as well, for smoother power delivery. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance includes disc brakes at either end. The Gixxer SF full-faired motorcycle also comes with single-channel ABS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.