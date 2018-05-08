2018 Suzuki Ertiga Prices In Indonesia Revealed

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to be launched in India later this year

It's been a few weeks since Suzuki pulled the wraps off the new-gen Ertiga in Indonesia and the MPV has been creating a lot of buzz. Ahead of the new Suzuki Ertiga's Indonesia launch, prices for the MPV have been leaked by a local publication, which claims that MPV will be launched at a starting price of IDR 193 million, which is approx. ₹ 9.28 lakh as per latest exchange rates. The top-end variant, on the other hand, will be priced over IDR 238 million, which is close to ₹ 11.47 lakh, in India. Suzuki has already commenced the production of the new Ertiga and it's expected to be launched in Indonesia in coming months.

Suzuki Ertiga Indonesia Price India Exchange Price (approx.) Ertiga GA MT IDR 193,000,000 ₹ 9.28 lakh Ertiga GL MT IDR 211,500,000 ₹ 10.17 lakh Ertiga GL AT IDR 222,000,000 ₹ 10.67 lakh Ertiga GX MT IDR 223,000,000 ₹ 10.72 lakh Ertiga GX AT IDR 233,500,000 ₹ 11.23 lakh Ertiga GX ESP MT IDR 228,000,000 ₹ 10.96 lakh Ertiga GX ESP AT IDR 238,500,000 ₹ 11.47 lakh

While the exact exchange rate might give you the impression that the new-gen Ertiga will be a lot expensive than the existing model that will not essentially be the case. Based on taxation and several other aspects vehicles sold in Indonesia are more expensive, compared to India, which is why we do not expect to see such a drastic price hike when the model is finally launched here. But, judging by the host of updates even the India-bound Ertiga is set to receive, the MPV will come with a premium and we expect it to be priced in the range of ₹ 6.50 lakh to 11 lakh (ex-showroom). India will get it towards 2018-end or early 2019.

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with new design and styling with premium-looking interior)

Suzuki will be offering the Ertiga in Indonesia primarily in three variants - GA, GL, and GX, which are further classified into seven iterations depending on engine, transmission and EPS technology. The model is now built on the company's latest Heartect platform, like the new Swift, which had made it lighter yet more rigid. The styling has also received a major overhaul and the MPV now look a worthy competition to the Toyota Innova Crysta, with the new projector headlamps, chrome grille, muscular bumpers, stylish LED taillamps, and nicer wheels and much more.

(Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's Interior shares show of its cues with the new Dzire)

The cabin comes with beige interior with brown wooden ornaments for the dashboard and door panels. The MPV also gets a new leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel and a new instrument cluster with MID. The centre stage on the dashboard is taken by a large 6.8 touchscreen infotainment system and horizontal aircon vents. The MPV also comes with Electronic Stability Programme (EPS), ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and more.

Under the hood, the Indonesia-spec Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a new 1.5-litre K15B, DOHC, VVT petrol engine that churns out a max power of 104 bhp and peak torque of 138 Nm, coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Source: detikoto/Indonesia

