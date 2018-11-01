New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Santro Drives Hyundai's Highest Ever Domestic Sales In India In October

Hyundai registered a domestic sales growth of 4.9 per cent in October 2018 compared to the same period last year while exports for the company grew by 3.7 per cent.

Hyundai has already sold 8500 units of the Santro which was launched on October 23

Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered its highest ever domestic sales of 52,001 units and cumulative sales of 65,020 units for the month of October 2018. The company registered a domestic sales growth of 4.9 per cent in October 2018 compared to the same period last year while exports for the company grew by 3.7 per cent with the company having sold 13,019 units compared to 12,551 in October 2017.

The company also announced that it has already sold 8500 units of the Santro which was launched on October 23, 2018. In fact, the car has recently bagged 28,800 bookings in just 22 days, the highest ever for any brand in its segment.

Vikas Jain, National Sales Head - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Hyundai achieved highest ever domestic sales with 52,001 units and a growth of 4.9%, on the strong demand pull created by the blockbuster launch of India's Favourite Family Car - Santro. The all new Santro clocked wholesale of over 8500 units along with strong performance of the Hyundai 'Ten Thousand Club Cars' Creta, i20 and the Grand i10."

