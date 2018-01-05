Renault India today launched a new special edition model of the 2018 Renault Kwid small car in India at a starting priced of ₹ 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker is calling it the 'Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition' and this special edition model will be available in three variants - the Kwid 0.8L MT, the 1.0L MT and the 1.0L AMT. The latter two models have been priced at ₹ 3.57 lakh and ₹ 3.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively, and interestingly the prices are same as the regular versions of the respective variants. And this is despite the fact that Renault is offering 10 new updates with the car.

Renault Kwid 2.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Renault Kwid 1.0 Review

Most of the enhancements made to the car are superficial and add its visual appeal. The car comes with a checkered pattern Speedster graphics that run along the hood, roof, shoulder line and side of the car. Furthermore, Renault has also added special styling and a colour combination consisting of Black, Dark Grey with Lime accents for light body colour and Black, Silver with Lime accents for Dark Body Colour for a trendy exterior. There is a 'Live For More' insignia on the door, and apart from the Speedster, there is also an option to choose from the popular Sportz and Rallycross graphics and the car is available in five body colour options - Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey.

Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition get special graphics and body accents

Also Read: Renault Kwid Review

On the equipment front, the biggest addition is the reverse parking sensor as part of its safety features. Among other features, the new Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition also comes with a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen MediaNav infotainment system along with one-touch lane change indicator and radio speed-dependent volume control. Rest of the features remain similar to the standard version.

Also Read: Renault Kwid AMT Review

Under the hood, the Renault Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition, comes with two petrol engine options from the existing line up - 0.8L and 1.0L Smart Control efficiency (SCe) powertrains. The former 799cc three-cylinder petrol engine makes 53 bhp and develops 72 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The more powerful 1.0L version is powered by a 999 cc three-cylinder petrol engine the churns out 67 bhp and develops 91 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT unit.

Also Read: Renault Kwid vs Tata Tiago: AMT Comparison Review

Renault India has already commenced the booking for the new Kwid Live For More Reloaded 2018 Edition across all its dealerships in India and the car will be available for a limited period only.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.