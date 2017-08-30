2018 Renault Duster Unveiled Ahead Of Frankfurt Debut Next Month

Renault Duster 9.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The Duster is the company's global bestseller with over 1 million units sold)

(The squared tail light cluster on the 2018 Renault Duster Rear looks trendy)

(Sales for the 2018 Renault Duster in Europe are expected to commence by this year-end)

Bringing an end to the speculations, spy shots that have been doing rounds on the internet, Renault has revealed the new generation Dacia Duster ( Renault Duster in India) in images online. The all-new compact SUV will be making its public debut with much fanfare at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show on September 12, while sales are expected to commence in Europe towards the end of this year. The model is the company's best-seller globally with over 1 million units sold. With the new generation, the automaker has taken an evolutionary approach with its highly successful French SUV and certainly takes things a notch higher.Revealed in the lovely Atacama Orange shade, the 2018 Renault Duster grows on the existing model and can be seen as a highly reworked version in terms of styling. While it still distinctively looks like a Duster, the design is a lot more upmarket now and keeps the butch appearance intact. The grille is now wider and the headlights have been pushed to the either corner to make the SUV look wider. A new signature LED daytime running lights divided into three sections highlight the headlamp cluster. The bonnet has been reworked for a flatter surface and gets a U-shaped masculine line for a more assertive look. A silver skid plate has been added to the front and rear bumper now, which looks like a bull bar and is finished in scratch resistant coating to take some beating.At the sides, the new Duster's beltline has been moved higher while the windscreen is raked forward by 100 mm over the outgoing model in a bid to make the cabin look more spacious. There are new aluminium finished roof bars as well along with the new 17-inch alloy wheels that sport a rather interesting design. At the rear, we particularly dig the new X-shaped tail light cluster that seems to have taken inspiration from the Jeep Renegade. It's still a compact unit, something the current Duster owners weren't too pleased about, but the new setup certainly looks better.Renault has not revealed the cabin of the new generation Duster and that will be the big showcase at Frankfurt. We are hoping for a generous improvement in design as well as quality levels, which has been a strong concern amidst owners. While an extended wheelbase version has been ruled out, a version with an extra row would be an interesting addition for markets like ours. Official specifications and engine options will be revealed at the public debut, ranging from the 1-litre to 2-litre petrol engines, while the 1.6-litre diesel in Europe could be replaced by a 1.5-litre unit.The Renault Duster pretty much kick-started the compact SUV segment when it arrived in 2012 and is currently the automaker's second most-selling offering in the country. Needless to say, the new Duster will be making it to India but a timeline on the launch is uncertain. Renault India could showcase the all-new Duster at the 2018 Auto Expo next February while the launch is likely towards the end of the year or sometime in 2019. Meanwhile, the French manufacturer is gearing up to introduce the all-new Captur SUV in the following months.

