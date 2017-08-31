2018 Renault Duster Interior Sketches Leaked Ahead Of Public Debut

The next generation Renault Duster was unveiled in images earlier this week but the French manufacturer only revealed the exterior, keeping all other details under wraps. The 2018 Duster's public debut is scheduled on September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and will be the star attraction at the Renault/Dacia pavilion. While there's still time to its debut, sketches of the new Duster's interior have been leaked on the internet, giving the first glimpse of the compact SUV's cabin. The 2018 Renault Duster is expected to get a major improvement in quality as well as finish, and the leaked sketches do look promising.

(The 2018 Renault Duster's cabin takes a contemporary approach)

The sketches look promising too with a contemporary looking dashboard. You see dual-tone colour scheme across the cabin while body coloured parts and aluminium finished inserts have been used to keep up with the young look of the SUV. There's a new four-door multi-function steering wheel while the instrument console looks all-new and wider too. The centre console incorporates three circular air vents and a massive touchscreen infotainment system that will support a host of functions including the infotainment system.

(The new Renault Duster is expected to get improved cabin space over and boot capacity)

The other interesting bit is a circular rotor dial in front of the gearshift knob. It is likely that the dial is to slot the 2018 Renault Duster in All-Wheel Drive mode. The sketches also give a glimpse of the seats that are finished in black and are likely to offer better support over the outgoing model. Renault has already revealed that the windscreen has been re-positioned to give more perceived space in the cabin.

(The 2018 Renault Duster adopts an evolutionary design language)

All said, we still need to wait and see how many elements from the sketches make it to the production vehicle. The 2018 Renault Duster has evolved in terms of design and keeps the rugged appearance intact, albeit with a more upmarket style this time. The grille has grown wider and the headlamps now incorporate a new signature LED DRL design. There are new skid plates at the front and rear, while the squared taillights certainly look distinctive.

(The cabin will also see new upholstered seats, materials and features on offer)

The next generation Renault Duster is India bound, but details on its launch are yet to be revealed. We do expect the compact SUV to be showcased at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo next February. Sales though are likely to commence by the end of next year or in 2019. Keep watching this space for complete details on the new generation Renault Duster as we get closer to its debut.



Spy Image Source: Ferd on Facebook

