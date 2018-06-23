2018 Range Rover Sport SVR: All You Need To Know

Land Rover is all set to launch the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR in India on June 28, 2018. Now the Range Rover Sport SVR was available in India before too but this one gets a whole bunch of updates and all of which make it even better than before. Jaguar Land Rover had already announced that it'll be launching 10 new cars in India and the 2018 Range Rover SV Autobiography as also the Range Rover Sport SVR are part of that plan. There's a lot of anticipation as far as the launch of the Range Rover Sport SVR is concerned because it comes with a whole bunch of updates and frankly is one of the most exciting products to come out from the Land Rover stable in the country. Why, you ask?

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most capable Land Rover SUV and has received upgrades from the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team, which sees an upgradation in the feature and engine departments. The engineers at SVO focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and changes to the damping hardware have improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control. The other big highlight is the carbon fibre bonnet which is now standard with the option of an exposed one. It also gets a revised front bumper for enhanced cooling and braking and new lightweight SVR Performance seats. It gets Pixel laser LED headlamps that fit into the gloss black fringes of the new-look grille, which sports a new Atlas mesh pattern. The front and rear bumper have also been redesigned, and the tail-lamps get new inserts. The Range Rover Sport SVR gets an uprated 5-litre V8 which churns out 567 bhp. The supercharged V8 powers the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The Range Rover Sport SVR gets the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which comes with two 10.0-inch touchscreens on the centre console, and the one on top can be adjusted for a better viewing angle. The Range Rover Sport SVR is now priced at ₹ 1.97 crore (ex-showroom India)

