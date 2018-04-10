2018 Range Rover Facelift Spotted Testing In India

A test mule of the upcoming 2018 Range Rover facelift has been spotted testing in India. This is possibly the first time that the SUV has been spotted in India and we expect Jaguar Land Rover India to launch the facelifted Range Rover later this year. The company had previously announced that it will be having at least 10 new launches in India this fiscal year and we were expecting the updated Range Rover SUV to be one of them. And now, the slighting of the SUV in India, adds more certainty to our speculation.

Land Rover first showcased the 2018 Range Rover facelift back at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2017 along with all-new Range Rover Velar, which went on sale in India early this year in January 2018. For the new model year, Land Rover has updated its flagship SUV with a bunch of cosmetic and styling updates along with several new features as well.

Despite the camouflage, we get to see the new visual upgrades like the revised front grille, the new LED headlamps with distinctive LED daytime running lights, and the redesigned front bumper. The Range Rover Facelift test mule is seen running on a set of twin-five-spoke alloy wheels and an updated rear section, which comes with new LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, rectangular dual-exhaust tips, and new rear bumper.

2018 Range Rover facelift comes with a new set of LED taillamps

We do not get to see the cabin in these new images, but we know that the SUV will come with updated interior with new touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a digital centre console screen for climate control and other information and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 8 devices. Most of it is borrowed from the new Range Rover Velar. The SUV will also feature new, 24-way electrically adjustable front seats with heated armrests and new upholstery and an array of 17 connection points for USB and HDMI devices, among others.

Under the hood, the 2018 Range Rover will continue to use the existing powertrain - the 335 bhp, 3.0-litre V6 Supercharged petrol engine and the 255 bhp, 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. While the former develops a peak torque of 450 Nm, the V6 diesel engine offers 600 Nm of peak torque. The top-spec model, however, will continue to get the 5.0-litre supercharged petrol engine that makes 543 bhp and 680 Nm of peak torque. Land Rover also offers a 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine that develops 335 bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque. All engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. Globally, Land Rover offers a plug-in hybrid variant of the 2018 Range Rover facelift that is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine paired with an electric motor, offering a combined output of 410 bhp. However, we don't think JLR will be offering the plug-in hybrid model in India at the time of the launch.

Spy Image Source: Motor World India

