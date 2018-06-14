2018 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport To Be Showcased In India

The 2018 Range Rover will be showcased in India for the first time on June 28, 2018

Finally, the long wait for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is over. Jaguar Land Rover will be showcasing the car in India for the first time on June 28, 2018. We had already told you, that the company has started bookings for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. We already know about the price of both the cars as the company has not let that be a surprise. The 2018 Range Rover Sport costs ₹ 99.48 lakh, while the flagship Range Rover has been priced at ₹ 1.74 crore onwards (both ex-showroom, India). Both the updated models are a part of the ten new launches the carmaker has planned for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Bookings for the 2018 Range Rover & Range Rover Sport are already underway in India

In addition to the host of new and improved design and styling cues the SUVs now also get features like the Pixel-laser LED headlights, a new atlas mesh grille design and touch pro duo infotainment system. The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also come with new Executive Class rear seating option that is offered with power deployable centre console, heated seats with 'Hot-stone' massage function, gesture-controlled sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant's hand movement, and adaptive cruise control.

Engine options will include a range of V6 and V8, petrol and diesel motors that serve both the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport. The diesel models come with the option of a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine that makes about 255 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque and a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 diesel engine that churns out 335 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine options include a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 that makes 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, in addition to the top-spec 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine that makes almost 518 bhp and 625 Nm of peak torque. All the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

We can't wait to see it in the flesh and of course, tell you all about it. So stay tuned!

