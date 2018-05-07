2018 Rainforest Trophy Dates Announced; To Be Held In Malaysia

Rainforest Challenge (RFC) International has announced the dates for the second edition of the Rainforest Trophy (RFT). The seven-day event will be flagged off on July 13 and will conclude on July 20, 2018, commencing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The off-roading witnesses participants from across Asia, including India traverse the entire course, as they overcome challenges with their specially prepped off-roaders. The course includes travelling across abandoned logging trails, dense forests as well as the beautiful countryside of Malaysia.

The second edition of Rainforest Trophy will have participants divided into groups comprising three vehicles each. Overseas participants can compete in the RFT 2018 for $2000 (around ₹ 1.33 lakh). This includes two passengers per vehicle, goodies, stickers and event insurance. For every additional passenger in a vehicle, the participant needs to be an extra $1000 (around ₹ 66,000). For participants in the Touring Adventurers' category, the event costs $1300 (around ₹ 87,000) per person and includes the right of entry, goodies, event insurance and hot meals at campsites.

(International participants can use their own vehicles or rent one in Malaysia)

The competition fee does not include other costs such hotel accommodation, meals as well as medical and camping needs. Participants will also have to make provision for their own sleeping bags or camping begs.

For international participants, the 2018 RFT allows you to ship your own 4x4 from the country or rent one locally in Malaysia. International participants will have to submit a copy of their passport and a photo of each participant, along with details like the vehicle ownership certificate and vehicle insurance. International participants will also have to arrange for their respective visas and vehicle import permits in the South East Asian country.

Founded by Luis J.A. Wee, RFC International introduced Rainforest Challenge in 1997. The off-roading event has since, grown in multiple places worldwide across 21 countries and 51 editions over the last two decades. RFC made its way to India in 2014 and has shown strong growth with more and more participants signing up each year.

