2018 Rainforest Challenge India Dates Announced

The dates for 2018 edition for the Rainforest Challenge India have arrived. As usual, Cougar Motorsport will organise this year's Rainforest Challenge in Goa, from 21st July to 28th July, 2018. The Rainforest Challenge first came to India in 2014 and this edition will be fifth one. This year, there will be 41 teams battling it out in the jungles of Goa for the trophy. Also, this will be the first instance where an all-women's team will be participating as well. The state of Kerala sees the maximum participation with 10 teams coming from the southern state. Also, for the first time, there will be three teams participating from Arunachal Pradesh. This will be the first representation of North Eastern states at the Rainforest Challenge.

(The Rainforest Challenge this year is expected to get tougher than the previous years)

Each team will do their best to gain maximum points over 8 days and 26 special stages (SS). As the days go by, the special stages become tougher. The winner of the 2018 Rainforest Challenge will get prize money of $ 10,000 along with entry to the main event of the Rainforest Challenge in Malaysia towards the end of 2018.

Ashish Gupta, Founder and Director, Cougar Motorsport, said, "In the last 4 editions of RFC India, we have witnessed some exceptional off-roading talent and I am confident that this trend will continue this year as well. It's overwhelming to see such a tremendous response to RFC India 2018 registrations. We filled all the available slots within 72 hours of posting the registrations call on Facebook in February. I am humbled by the immense love & acceptance from the entire off-roading fraternity and promise to bring a better, tougher and a more gripping competition this year."

(Sight of SUVs toppling is pretty common at the Rainforest Challenge)

Additionally, Cougar Motorsport has also announced that it will organise the first ever Rainforest trophy (RFT) in India, which will be held from 16th October to 20th October, 2018 in Arunachal Pradesh. Cougar Motorsport will collaborate with Manabhum Offroaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA) in order to organise the event. The RFT will be non-racing event, having an expeditionary format where participating teams will work on crossing obstacles and trails.

