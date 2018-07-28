2018 Porsche Macan Facelift: All You Need To Know

Porsche took the wraps off the 2018 Macan facelift in Shanghai earlier this week and yes, before you wonder if it's coming to India or not, we can confirm that the Macan facelift is indeed coming to India this year itself. The 2018 Porsche Macan Facelift has been significantly enhanced in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics, allowing the Porsche Macan to remain the sporty flagship in its segment. Porsche has also updated the tech inside the Macan to stay contemporary yet modern. We list down all the things that you need to know about 2018 Porsche Macan Facelift.

Everything You Need To Know About 2018 Porsche Macan Facelift

The front end of the Porsche Macan has been meticulously re-worked so that it now appears even wider, while the comprehensive overhaul at the rear builds on the sleek design of the predecessor model. (2018 Porsche Macan comes with 20- and 21-inch wheels options) Advertisement The three-part, three-dimensional LED light strip represents another typical Porsche design element at the rear. The four-point design of the brake lights also reflects the brand's identity. The SUV now also comes in four new exterior colour options - Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, and Crayon. The Porsche Macan also comes with new 20- and 21-inch wheels with an array of customization option. On the inside, the Macan Facelift gets a revised dashboard which now features an 11-inch touchscreen display for the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM). (2018 Porsche Macan's cabin gets new interior packages with more with customisation option) The Macan is also equipped with a Connect Plus module, which now comes as standard, while the new Off-road Precision App records and analyses the off-road driving experiences. The base model of the Macan facelift comes with an upgraded 300 bhp engine, while the Macan S is expected to offer up to 355 bhp. The top-end Macan Turbo will offers 434 bhp. (2018 Porsche Macan will be launched in China towards the end of this month) Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 350,000 units of the Macan, making it the brand's most popular product globally as well as in India. However, for now, the Macan facelift is exclusive to the Chinese market, but we have already confirmed that the Macan will be coming to the Indian shores later this year.

