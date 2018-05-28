2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Bookings Open In India; Launch Next Month

Porsche India has announced that order books are now open for the third generation Cayenne Turbo at its dealerships across the country. The new performance version of the SUV is set to arrive at showrooms in June this year and will be joining the standard Cayenne that is also set to be launched later this year. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo packs in 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque from a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine, and is capable of hitting a top speed of 286 kmph. The third generation Cayenne Turbo is also capable off-road, boasting off its new lightweight construction and smart assistance systems.

Porsche Cayenne 1.23 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is lighter than its predecessor, and offers a more involving driving experience)

Commenting on accepting orders for the new generation Cayenne Turbo, Porsche India - Director, Pavan Shetty said, "The new Cayenne Turbo represents the start of an exciting introduction phase for us, with the Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid also set to arrive in showrooms later this year. The Cayenne has been one of our most popular models to-date and I am sure that the third generation, which offers greater versatility and more performance than ever before will continue the success story, starting with the Turbo derivative. It is a highly anticipated model and as such we are delighted to offer customers the opportunity to order the latest generation of Porsche's flagship SUV in India."

The third generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo sits as the range-topping variant. It is the first SUV to get an adaptive roof spoiler as part the active aerodynamics, while you get Porsche Surface Coated Brakes as standard to shed speeds faster. Keeping body roll at a minimum, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo gets electronic roll stabilisation and self-levelling three-chamber air suspension with active shock absorber system. The rear axle has been taken from the 911; while you also get the option of ceramic composite brakes on the turbocharged offering.

(The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo is capable of doing 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds)

With 542 bhp on offer, the biturbo motor is capable of propelling the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, which is further reduced to 3.9 seconds with the Sports Chrono pack. The new generation 4.0-litre motor gets turbochargers that are arranged in inside the cylinder V in the central turbo layout. The compact construction of the engine allows for a lower engine mounting position, which makes for a lower centre of gravity and higher cornering precision.

The all-new Porsche Cayenne Turbo will be coming to India as a CBU and will be priced under ₹ 2 crore (ex-showroom). The performance SUV will be taking on a host of offerings in the segment including the Range Rover SVR, BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the Maserati Levante.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.