2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore

Porsche has launched the third generation of the Cayenne in India. Prices for the Cayenne range start from ₹ 1.19 Crore for the standard model. Prices for the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid start at ₹ 1.58 Crore and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo is priced at ₹ 1.92 Crore (ex-showroom India). The bookings for the new Cayenne started at the beginning of this year, however, the bookings for the Turbo variant started just in September 2018. The first batch of cars has already been sold and this speaks volumes about the popularity of the Cayenne in the country. Before the Macan was launched in the country, the Cayenne was the top selling Porsche in India and with the launch of the third generation model things have just got better.

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV gets a host of upgrades over its predecessor including a revised chassis, and a separated link design for the front axle and a multi-link rear axle. The latter though is offered as optional, but further improves the agility on the car. Visually too, the Cayenne has evolved and gets a sharper look while retaining the overall appearance. The SUV now comes with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matrix Beam headlights, which also include PDLS. Capable of going off-tarmac, the third-gen Porsche Cayenne will be available in four modes - Mud, Gravel, Sand, or Rock. The car can be further tuned to change the drive mode, chassis settings, and differential locks to adapt to the terrain.

The new Cayenne will also come loaded with features including a new display and control concept from Porsche that uses a 12.3-inch touchscreen system shared with the Panamera. The instrument console gets a central analogue tachometer taking prominence and two 7-inch full-HD displays. In addition, the SUV comes with a host of active and passive safety systems including Lane Changing Assist, lane keeping assist with traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, park assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

In terms of power, the new generation Porsche Cayenne will be offered in a range of engine options including V6 and V8. The standard version will use a 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 with 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, while the Cayenne S will draw power from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 433 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 2018 Cayenne Turbo packs in 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque from a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine, and is capable of hitting a top speed of 286 kmph.

There will also be an E-Hybrid variant on offer.It will use the 3.0-litre V6 engine, which coupled with the electric motor will churn out a combined power output of 462 bhp and peak torque of 700 Nm. A newly-developed eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission is standard across the Cayenne line. The Cayenne E-Hybrid claims a 0-100 kmph of 5 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 253 kmph.

