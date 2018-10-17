2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch: Live Updates, Images, Features

We'd told you a long time back that the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is all set to land on Indian soil this year. Though the launch has been delayed to the festive season, the company was planning to launch the car in the middle of the year. However, the third generation of the SUV is all set to grace our shores today. Bookings for the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo had already started in September and the first batch of cars will be delivered this year. The all-new model boasts of a new and more agile platform, more powerful engines and for the first time, the option of a hybrid powertrain as well.

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV gets a host of upgrades over its predecessor including a revised chassis, and a separated link design for the front axle and a multi-link rear axle. The latter though is offered as optional, but further improves the agility on the car. Visually too, the Cayenne has evolved and gets a sharper looking appearance while keeping the appearance similar. The SUV now comes with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matrix Beam headlights, which also include PDLS.

In terms of power, the new generation Porsche Cayenne will be offered in a range of engine options including V6 and V8. The standard version will use a 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 with 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, while the Cayenne S will draw power from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 433 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 2018 Cayenne Turbo packs in 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque from a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine, and is capable of hitting a top speed of 286 kmph.

