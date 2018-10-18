2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know

Porsche has finally launched the 2018 Cayenne range in India almost ten months after we drove the SUV. The latest one is the third-generation Porsche Cayenne which according to our review is an evolution, not only in terms of the design but also the tech that has become an essential part of the SUV. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne has been the segment benchmark since 2002 and also the bestseller for Porsche in India, before the Macan was launched. Speaking of its prominence in the country, the company has informed that the first batch of the new Cayenne has already been sold out in our country. Here's all you need to know about the 2018 Porsche Cayenne.

Porsche Cayenne 1.39 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne has been launched in an E-Hybrid avatar and that's a first for India. The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses the standard 3.0-litre, V6 engine which is coupled with an electric motor and in combination develops 462 bhp and a humongous peak torque of 700 Nm which helps propelling the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 5 seconds. Moreover, it has a top-speed of 253 kmph and Porsche claims an impressive fuel economy of 31.25 kmpl on this hybrid powertrain. The regular 2018 Porsche Cayenne is offered with three engine options- two V6s and a V8. The base Cayenne has the 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 motor that produces 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque while the Cayenne S gets a 2.9-litre, twin-turbo, V6 under the hood which churns out 433 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The top-end Porsche Cayenne Turbo is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 mill that produces a whopping 542 bhp and a hefty peak torque of 770 Nm. This rather powerful V8 motor gives the new Cayenne Turbo enough grunts to clock a top-speed of 286 kmph. All the powertrains of the 2018 Cayenne range (including the E-Hybrid) is mated to a new eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission which has been sourced from its counterpart, Audi who is also the lead design team behind the Cayenne's platform. The third-generation Porsche Cayenne has been designed on the VW group's MLB Platform which is a light weight architecture developed by Audi. The chassis has been revised and sports an independent link for the front axle and a multi-link set-up for the rear axle. The new Cayenne is also equipped with three-chamber air-suspension and a 48-volt stabilizer bar along with the rear wheel steering. However, all of these are standard only on the Cayenne Turbo while optional on rest of the range. Furthermore, the new Cayenne rides on the set of 22-inch alloy wheels. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne comes with four standard driving modes- Mud, Gravel, Sand and Rock. Moreover, drivers can also change the chassis setting and differential locks as per the need of the terrain. The E-Hybrid Cayenne too has driving modes but different ones- Hybrid Auto (default), E-Power (pure electric), Sport and Sport+. The last mode doesn't consume any power from the electric motor but charges the 141.4 kWh battery via regenerative energy produced through braking and lateral movements. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is loaded with semi-autonomous functions like the lane-keeping pilot assist. Other Passive safety features and driving aids like Active cruise control, collision warning, rear cross traffic alerts, traffic jam alert and 360-degree camera view are also standard across the third-generation Cayenne range. Not to mention, all surround airbags, ABS + EBD are standard too. Visually, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne is vastly relatable to the outgoing model in the design and silhouette but looks sharper around the edges which company says has been done to improve aerodynamics and reduce drag. Building onto it, the Porsche Cayenne for the first time gets a drag reduction system (DRS) which is an active rear spoiler that can prop at five different angles depending on speed and the drive mode. Another big addition on the 2018 Porsche Cayenne range is the LED-matrix headlamps or the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) as they call it. The cabin of the new Cayenne range looks similar to the latest-gen Panamera and comes loaded with features like a wide 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Porsche connect app and also supports Apple car play and Android Auto. The central console sports haptic switches helping the driver to focus on the road while driving. The instrument cluster along with a central analogue tachometer gets two 7-inch full-HD displays on the sides through which navigation and several data like real time G-Force, tyre pressure and fuel economy can be checked. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is longer and wider now and has a larger wheelbase. The addition in dimensions has also helped to create more space on the inside and has added 100 litres more of boot space taking it to 1710 litres with the second row seats folded. As standard, the Cayenne remains a five-seater SUV. The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is about ₹ 13 lakh more expensive than the previous model. The standard Porsche Cayenne has been priced at Rs 1.19 crore while the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid costs ₹ 1.58 crore. The range-topping Porsche Cayenne Turbo which gets all the bells and whistles as standard will cost you ₹ 1.92 crore, all prices ex-showroom, India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.