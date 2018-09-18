2018 Vespa And Aprilia Scooters Launch Live Updates

Piaggio's Vespa and Aprilia brands are all set to launch two new products from their stables in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The identity of these new two-wheelers, most likely scooters, is still unknown, however, Aprilia had showcased a few special edition models at the 2018 Auto Expo, like the SR150 Carbon and Matte Green shade, along with a new white livery for the SR150 Race edition, and we suspect see a couple of these models today.

The new two-wheeler from Piaggio's Vespa brand, however, still remains unknown and for that we'll have to wait until the scooters are officially unveiled. So, stay tuned as we bring you more updates about the new scooters from Vespa and Aprilia, which are set to be launched in India today.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of New Vespa and Aprilia Scooters: