New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased

Renault has showcased the K-ZE Electric concept car at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. the Renault K-ZE is essentially an all-electric version of the popular Renault Kwid that we get in India but has been designed exclusively for the Chinese market.

View Photos
Renault K-ZE Concept

Renault has taken the wraps of a brand new electric concept car at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new concept car is essentially an all-electric version of the very popular Renault Kwid hatchback and has been officially called the Renault K-ZE concept. The electric car packs an impressive range of 250 kms on a single charge and has a dual charging system that supports both commercial electric car chargers and standard home based plug points too. The Renault K-ZE has been made specifically for the Chinese auto market where it will be launched in a production avatar sometime soon.

d0vptqbg

(Renault Kwid Electric or Renualt K-ZE Concept)

The new Renault K-ZE concept (in its production form) is said to manufactured locally by the e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, which is the joint venture between the large Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan that has been created specifically to offer low cost and mass market electric mobility solutions for the Chinese market.

8t9i2v8o

(Renault Kwid Electric or Renualt K-ZE Concept)

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Renault said, "Groupe Renault was a pioneer and is the European leader in electric vehicles. We are introducing K-ZE, an affordable, urban, SUV-inspired electric model combining the best of Groupe Renault: our leadership in EV, our expertise in affordable vehicles and in forging strong partnerships."

6g507ud8

(Renault Kwid Electric or Renualt K-ZE Concept)

While the Renault K-ZE will be manufactured in China, it will be interesting to see how the likes of the Indian factory on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu can help with both manufacturing the whole car and of course, a CKD kit for the K-ZE as it is essentially the same Kwid that we get in India that the electric vehicle is based on.

h7s4gvv

(Renault Kwid Electric or Renualt K-ZE Concept)

0 Comments

While India isn't an electric market just yet, with Maruti Suzuki already announcing plans to launch an electric car - the new Wagon R in India by 2020, Renault to could have a first mover advantage by launching the K-ZE in India too. Considering an already lower cost for the base car and even lower GST rates for electric cars, the K-ZE could be the low cost funky electric car that the country is looking for - especially since it packs a significant 250 km range!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Suzuki Registers Growth Of 25.52 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Suzuki Registers Growth Of 25.52 Per Cent
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities