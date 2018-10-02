2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased

Renault has taken the wraps of a brand new electric concept car at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new concept car is essentially an all-electric version of the very popular Renault Kwid hatchback and has been officially called the Renault K-ZE concept. The electric car packs an impressive range of 250 kms on a single charge and has a dual charging system that supports both commercial electric car chargers and standard home based plug points too. The Renault K-ZE has been made specifically for the Chinese auto market where it will be launched in a production avatar sometime soon.

(Renault Kwid Electric or Renualt K-ZE Concept)

The new Renault K-ZE concept (in its production form) is said to manufactured locally by the e-GT New Energy Automotive Co, which is the joint venture between the large Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan that has been created specifically to offer low cost and mass market electric mobility solutions for the Chinese market.

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Renault said, "Groupe Renault was a pioneer and is the European leader in electric vehicles. We are introducing K-ZE, an affordable, urban, SUV-inspired electric model combining the best of Groupe Renault: our leadership in EV, our expertise in affordable vehicles and in forging strong partnerships."

While the Renault K-ZE will be manufactured in China, it will be interesting to see how the likes of the Indian factory on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu can help with both manufacturing the whole car and of course, a CKD kit for the K-ZE as it is essentially the same Kwid that we get in India that the electric vehicle is based on.

While India isn't an electric market just yet, with Maruti Suzuki already announcing plans to launch an electric car - the new Wagon R in India by 2020, Renault to could have a first mover advantage by launching the K-ZE in India too. Considering an already lower cost for the base car and even lower GST rates for electric cars, the K-ZE could be the low cost funky electric car that the country is looking for - especially since it packs a significant 250 km range!

