2018 Paris Motor Show: Porsche 911 Speedster To Enter Production in 2019

Porsche has finally confirmed that the 911 Speedster will enter production, but those eyeing it will have to hurry up as it will have a limited production run. Only 1948 units will be made. The company showcased the 911 Speedster at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and it was painted in sporty red with the cockpit finished in black leather with red stitching and highlights on the seats and central console. Giving it an aggressive stance are the massive 21-inch cross-spoke wheels earlier seen on the 911 GT3 R and the RSR Racer that are shod in ultra-low profile tyres with really thin side walls. The 911 speedster was developed at the Porsche Motorsport in Weissach seeking cooperation from Style Porsche. Porsche will kick start production of this open-top 911 Speedster from early 2019.

The 911 Speedster borrows its chassis from the iconic 911 GT3 and the design inspirations has been taken from the 911 Carrera The limited edition model sees a lot of attention to detail. The headlamps on this one are race inspired and are finished in black matte. The pair of "Talbot" shaped wing mirrors as well as the fuel tank cap are finished in black chrome and shortened window frames with lowered cowl top panels really works to keep the sporty and aggressive stance intact. Moreover, the character is further complemented by elements like a carbon-fibre rear hood and double-bubble cover behind the seats. Also Read: Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed The 911 Speedster gets an all black cabin with red stitching and highlights on the seats and the dashboard

The production ready concept car shown at the 2018 Paris Motor Show is essentially based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. The fenders and the rear bonnet are made of carbon-fibre composite in a bid to keep the weight in check. The chassis has been carried over from the 911 GT3. Under that skin sits a flat-six cylinder engine that develops over 500 bhp and revs all the way up to 9000 rpm. The combination on paper is promising and assuming that Porsche doesn't disappoint to deliver, expect this open-top to be agile around the corners. The upcoming 911 Speedster will be the first car to be offered with the new Heritage Design Packages. Also, owners will be able to extensively personalize the car with the accessory line by Porsche Exclusive.

