2018 Paris Motor Show: Next Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed

It was in September 2018, that Mercedes-Benz first revealed the all-new GLE and told us then that the 2018 Paris Motorshow will be the stage for its global debut. The company today, revealed the car and well, it looks fabulous! The next-gen GLE is a leap over the current model and will be followed by a long range plug-in hybrid at a later date. In terms of looks, it won't be a major departure from the current model; however the overall proportion of the new model is more rounded as the focus has been on improving the aerodynamics in a bid to enhance its road agility. The face of the new GLE seems to have drawn inspiration form the X-Class pick-up truck housing an octagonal radiator grille above the chrome plated underguard followed by power dome like character line on the bonnet.

The overall design of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE remains familiar, however, it looks sleeker now

It will also get the ultra-range multi-beam LED headlamps with a range of over 650 metres. On the side, the major highlight is the wheelbase which is 80mm longer than the outgoing model. Moreover, the design of the wing mirror is also new. It will be offered with options of tyre sizes ranging between 18-22 inches. The design remains familiar even at the back; however the rounded rear and new sleeker tail lamps make it look a tad compact.

The next-gen GLE will be loaded with driver assist and safety features like E-Active body control which essentially is an advanced suspension set-up system and Active Stop-and-Go which is a semi-autonomous feature assisting the driver in stop and go traffic conditions within the speed of 60kmph. Additionally, Mercedes has also upped the ante by introducing the Active Brake Assist with a turn-off function which will apply the brakes to the car on detecting a situation of collision with oncoming traffic on single-lane roads.

"21 years ago, we founded the premium SUV segment with the M-Class. Since then, the importance of these models has continuously increased - not only for us, but also for the whole industry," says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE now gets an additional wheelbase of 69 mm compared to its predecessor

The cabin of the new GLE will be more spacious than the current model as the additional wheelbase has helped leveraging 69 mm more legroom for second-row passengers. Interestingly, the new GLE will also be provided with third-row seating on customers' demand. Mercedes has also tweaked the design of the cabin and the elongated 12.3-inch touchscreens seen on the recently launched Mercedes cars like the E-Class, S-Class and even the G-Class. The design of the dash is inspired from the S-Class and the central console design in addition, integrates grab handles. The GLE will also be equipped with even more premium features like a full LED heads-up display and the MBUX infotainment system.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is likely to come to India next year

In 2019, the new GLE will be launched with an in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ boost in the GLE 450 iteration which will produce 367bhp of power and 500Nm of peak torque with additional 22bhp and 250Nm coming from the EQ boost. The motor will be mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and will sport the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system for better traction. In addition to this, the GLE will get a multi-disc clutch with torque on demand function to better its off-road abilities.

The range will follow with other engine options including a 2-litre, four cylinder diesel and a plug-in hybrid in future. When launched, the GLE will lock horns with the upcoming BMW X5 and Audi Q7. Of course, we expect it to come to India but only by the end of next year.

