New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Paris Motor Show: Next Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed

he face of the new GLE seems to have drawn inspiration form the X-Class pick-up truck housing an octagonal radiator grille above the chrome plated underguard followed by power dome like character line on the bonnet.

View Photos
The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE is likely to come to India in 2019
Paris Motor Show 2018

It was in September 2018, that Mercedes-Benz first revealed the all-new GLE and told us then that the 2018 Paris Motorshow will be the stage for its global debut. The company today, revealed the car and well, it looks fabulous! The next-gen GLE is a leap over the current model and will be followed by a long range plug-in hybrid at a later date. In terms of looks, it won't be a major departure from the current model; however the overall proportion of the new model is more rounded as the focus has been on improving the aerodynamics in a bid to enhance its road agility. The face of the new GLE seems to have drawn inspiration form the X-Class pick-up truck housing an octagonal radiator grille above the chrome plated underguard followed by power dome like character line on the bonnet.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

C-Class

GLA-Class

GLE-Class

E-Class

CLA-Class

A-Class

B-Class

GLC

GLS

S-Class

E-Class All-Terrain
fr5t7n2

The overall design of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE remains familiar, however, it looks sleeker now

It will also get the ultra-range multi-beam LED headlamps with a range of over 650 metres. On the side, the major highlight is the wheelbase which is 80mm longer than the outgoing model. Moreover, the design of the wing mirror is also new. It will be offered with options of tyre sizes ranging between 18-22 inches. The design remains familiar even at the back; however the rounded rear and new sleeker tail lamps make it look a tad compact.

The next-gen GLE will be loaded with driver assist and safety features like E-Active body control which essentially is an advanced suspension set-up system and Active Stop-and-Go which is a semi-autonomous feature assisting the driver in stop and go traffic conditions within the speed of 60kmph. Additionally, Mercedes has also upped the ante by introducing the Active Brake Assist with a turn-off function which will apply the brakes to the car on detecting a situation of collision with oncoming traffic on single-lane roads.

"21 years ago, we founded the premium SUV segment with the M-Class. Since then, the importance of these models has continuously increased - not only for us, but also for the whole industry," says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG

bha96um8

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE now gets an additional wheelbase of 69 mm compared to its predecessor

The cabin of the new GLE will be more spacious than the current model as the additional wheelbase has helped leveraging 69 mm more legroom for second-row passengers. Interestingly, the new GLE will also be provided with third-row seating on customers' demand. Mercedes has also tweaked the design of the cabin and the elongated 12.3-inch touchscreens seen on the recently launched Mercedes cars like the E-Class, S-Class and even the G-Class. The design of the dash is inspired from the S-Class and the central console design in addition, integrates grab handles. The GLE will also be equipped with even more premium features like a full LED heads-up display and the MBUX infotainment system.

d14j2du8

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is likely to come to India next year

In 2019, the new GLE will be launched with an in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ boost in the GLE 450 iteration which will produce 367bhp of power and 500Nm of peak torque with additional 22bhp and 250Nm coming from the EQ boost. The motor will be mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and will sport the 4MATIC four-wheel drive system for better traction. In addition to this, the GLE will get a multi-disc clutch with torque on demand function to better its off-road abilities.

0 Comments

The range will follow with other engine options including a 2-litre, four cylinder diesel and a plug-in hybrid in future. When launched, the GLE will lock horns with the upcoming BMW X5 and Audi Q7. Of course, we expect it to come to India but only by the end of next year. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
Jaguar XE
Jaguar
XE
Audi A4
Audi
A4
Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo
S60 Cross Country
Lexus ES
Lexus
ES
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG
C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG
C 63 S
TAGS :
2018 Paris Motor Show Paris Motor Show Mercedes-Benz GLE Mercedes GLE GLE 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Latest News

Carmakers Brace For Shocks As Electrified Future Looms
Carmakers Brace For Shocks As Electrified Future Looms
2018 Paris Motor Show: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With 302 Bhp
2018 Paris Motor Show: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With 302 Bhp
2018 Paris Motor Show: Next Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: Next Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed
Mazda Aims For All Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric Hybrid, EVs By 2030
Mazda Aims For All Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric Hybrid, EVs By 2030
2018 Paris Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Showcased
Hyundai India Registers A Marginal 1 Per Cent Growth In September 2018
Hyundai India Registers A Marginal 1 Per Cent Growth In September 2018
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Suzuki Registers Growth Of 25.52 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Suzuki Registers Growth Of 25.52 Per Cent
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Skoda Kodiaq RS Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 46.78 - 56.71 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65.09 - 82 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
₹ 36.74 - 43.22 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31.96 - 33.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54.36 - 65.35 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
View More
x
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities