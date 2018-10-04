New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid looks similar to the Corolla Sport Hatchback and gets the same powertrain that powers the Prius, but with a mild-hybrid combination.

The face of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid looks sharp and sports a large grille and sleek axe-like headlamps.
Paris Motor Show 2018

The next-generation Toyota Corolla Hybrid has been unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The Corolla Hybrid is based on the latest-generation Corolla Sport hatchback that is on sale in the Japanese market. The model on display at the ongoing Paris Motor Show is powered by the same powertrain seen on the Toyota Prius, but in a mild-hybrid version unlike the plug-in hybrid that powers the Prius. It's a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder, Dual VVT-i petrol engine coupled with an electric motor that in combination develops 98 bhp at 5500 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 3600 rpm. This engine is mated to an E-CVT gearbox and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.9 seconds. It can hit a top-speed of 180 kmph.

4ned00d

The latest-gen Corolla Hybrid's rear is well-rounded and gives the hatch a sporty stance.

On the outside, the hybrid variant looks almost similar to the Corolla Sport hatchback. It has a hunkered-down front having a sharp profile that sports a massive grille and sleek axe-like headlamps that inset into the fenders. The rear of the Corolla Hybrid is well-rounded and in combination with the dual-tone red and black paintwork of the car on display, the Corolla Hybrid has quite a sporty stance.

542obvp8

In design, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid in nearly identical to the Corolla Sport

 

On the inside, the Corolla Hybrid is quite similar to the Corolla Sport. The cabin gets an all-dark grey treatment with single-stitched soft-touch upholstery and leather wrapped steering wheel. The seats however, are finished in fabric. Toyota's 'Safety Sense' technology that detects bicycle and pedestrian movement is standard along with other safety features.

7066k4sg

The cabin of the Corolla Hybrid is finished in all-grey with soft-touch upholstery.

Toyota currently sells the Corolla Sport in the Japanese and European market and most likely has similar plans for the Corolla Hybrid. However, with our tax regimes not being in favour of hybrid vehicles, the Corolla Hybrid may not make it to India after all.
 

