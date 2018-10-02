2018 Paris Motor Show: New Mercedes-Benz B-Class Unveiled

(At the rear the B Class looks more aggressive and gets new LED taillamps and re-profiled bumper)



For starters, the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class has a new design language as we mentioned earlier with the new family look and the multi beam LED headlamps from the A-Class. Everything is more angular up front and the front overhang too has reduced dramatically to give it a more purposeful stance. The new B-Class also gets none of that slightly strange side sculptured look as the new gen model has a much cleaner profile. The back end too has gone through a dramatic refresh with a new tail lamp setup (LEDs of course) and a more aggressive set of bumpers too.

(The cabin of the new B Class is all new with a new dashboard housing all-digital infotainment system and instrument cluster)



But the big difference is inside the car. The new B-Class has a whole new cabin with a new dashboard, new infotainment cluster, new instrument cluster - both all-digital, and a new design for the seats and centre console too. The new B-Class also gets the all new Mercedes-Benz UX infotainment setup which essentially is a new gen user interface. The B-Class dashboard is quite the work of art with ambient lighting and a set of triple circular AC Vents just below the infotainment screens. The dashboard itself is well layered and upright giving the B-Class a sense of more space. And talking about space, the car also gets a more spacious interior in general however cargo space is lower than before, albeit very slightly.

Under the bonnet, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class will get a range of petrol and diesel engines along with an all-electric and hybrid version, which will join the ranks soon too. Mercedes-Benz has also announced that the B-Class will get an all-wheel-drive or 4Matic version in the near future apart from the front wheel drive setup that has been standard on the car. Gearboxes will include either an 8-speed or a 7-speed setup.



While the Mercedes-Benz B-Class is possibly the most practical luxury hatchback out there, in India it has not done very well in terms of sales due to the likes of the A-Class, GLA and of course, the CLA. While the new B-Class might not really make it to India, it would be great to see this niche offering in its latest avatar in the country.