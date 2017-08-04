2018 Nissan Leaf Can Cover More Distance Now. Here's How

Nissan will unveil the new Leaf on 6 September, 2017. It will be the most aerodynamic Leaf ever

Nissan first introduced the revolutionary all electric Leaf hatchback in Japan and then the US in 2010. Since then, the company has successfully managed to sell over 2.50 lakh units of the five-door hatchback electric car in the North America, Japan and European markets. Moving ahead from its success, Nissan has now teased the new generation Leaf electric hatchback which boasts of an improved aerodynamic design that makes it even more efficient, allowing drivers to travel farther on a single charge.



What it basically means is that the new generation Leaf will now have less drag and better stability which will enable the electric hatchback to cover more distance before recharging it again. Inspired by airplane wings, Nissan engineers have recreated the shape of the new Leaf with a more symmetric air flow that helps it for a smoother and more efficient drive quality.

(Nissan Leaf new-gen teaser)

"The redesigned next-generation Nissan Leaf is lower to the ground, helping it realize zero lift for better stability at high speeds. Other new design features significantly stabilize the car when hit by strong crosswinds," Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan, however, did not reveal by how much the Leaf has improved its drag co-efficient by. While, the 2017 Nissan Leaf has drag co-efficient of 0.28, its competition Tesla Model 3 has a drag co-efficient of 0.23. Currently, Nissan Leaf can cover a distance of 172.2kms in a single charge, which will be improved in the new generation Leaf with its improved aerodynamic design.

With its global debut set for in September this year, Nissan recently revealed that the new generation Leaf will feature the ProPilot feature, which will keep the electric hatchback in a single line for a long period of time. What's more? The Japanese car-makers also revealed that the Leaf can be driven by just one pedal. Beat that!

