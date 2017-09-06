2018 Nissan Leaf: All You Need To Know

Nissan has just unveiled the 2nd generation of the Leaf electric vehicle in Tokyo and of course there’s a lot to talk about. Though car makers like Tesla have had their fair share of success with electric cars, Nissan clearly has an advantage as the Leaf, which was launched in 2010, has ruled the roost as far as electric car sales are concerned. It’s pioneered its way to the top becoming a benchmark of sorts for other car makers and now with the second generation, the Japanese car maker has upped the ante. There’s proof in the pudding of course as the Leaf EV, has sold around 2,80,000 units globally, making it the best-selling EV in the world, so the new generation model has large shoes to fill. Here’s everything we know about the new generation Nissan Leaf

The 2018 Nissan Leaf boasts of an improved aerodynamic design and takes inspiration from the new-gen Micra in this regard The Leaf will be first Nissan vehicle to feature the ProPILOT Park system, which will help the driver to park in tight spots by taking over the steering wheel. The Leaf will use Sonar tech and cameras to drive itself in various parking spots, be it angled, parallel, straight Apart from being able to park itself, the ProPILOT system will also have semi-autonomous driving abilities. Nissan says that the new-gen Leaf will be its most advanced autonomous model to go up on sale. New Nissan Leaf is based on the new Micra's platform The Leaf gets a new e-Pedal system which will accelerate, decelerate, stop or hold. This one-pedal technology allows the combination of speeding up, slowing down and braking, all with stepping on the one-pedal function. It will be handy in congested traffic. The new Nissan Leaf gets improved battery life as well and comes with a 40 kWh battery with a range of up to 400 km on a single charge. Power output stands at 148 bhp and there’s a torque of 320 Nm on offer. Charging time is 8 hours to 16 hours depending on the power capacity and the Leaf also gets a quick charging feature which can give 80 per cent battery time in 40 minutes. The drag coefficient of the Leaf is 0.28 and plays a key part in giving the Leaf eco credentials. The Leaf is a practical car as it has 4 doors and a genuinely generous boot space of 435 litres. Nissan is likely to bring the next-gen Leaf to India by the end of 2018. Right now the company is in talks with the Indian Government.



