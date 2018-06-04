New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 Revealed

Ford Mach 1, the highly anticipated electric crossover, could have styling and design inspired from the current generation Mustang.

The prices for Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 start at $727,900

Highlights

  • The starting price of the 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 is $727,900
  • It gets significant updates in comparison to the previous model
  • It gets a 3.8-litre V6 engine making 542 bhp and 637 Nm

Nismo, which is the motorsport and the performance wing of Nissan, has taken the wraps off the 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3. It is based on the Nissan GT-R (R-35) Nismo and also conforms to the FIA GT3 regulations. The interesting part is that you can buy this version of the 'Godzilla' straight from the showroom at a starting price of $727,900. It is a proper track-only model and Nissan will be manufacturing the GT-R Nismo GT3 as per your specification. Nissan has already started taking bookings for the racecar and the deliveries of the car will begin in January 2019.

2018 nissan gt r nismo gt3(The 2018 GT-R Nismo GT3 gets a 3.8-litre V6 engine)

The first GT-R Nismo GT3 was launched in 2012 and since then, Nissan has been supplying the racecar to customers and racing teams in Japan, Europe, China, and Australia and so on. The car is currently racing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, Bathurst 12 hour race in Australia and the Super GT GT300 races, where it had garnered a lot of wins and accolades as well.

2018 nissan gt r nismo gt3(The GT-R Nismo GT3 was first introduced in 2012)

The 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 gets a bunch of updates as compared to the previous model. The centre of gravity has been lowered with the engine being mounted 150 mm towards the rear. This improves the riding dynamics of the car along with better balance as well. Also, Nissan can optionally fit the car with an air conditioner which will reduce driver fatigue on endurance races.

The 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 gets a 3.8-litre V6 which makes around 542 bhp of max power and 637 Nm of peak torque with the engine being mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox.

