2018 NDTV Carandbike Awards: Tata Nexon Wins The Subcompact SUV Of The Year Award

The Tata Nexon has been crowned as the Subcompact SUV of the Year at the NDTV Car and Bike Awards 2018. The Nexon was one of the most important launches from Tata Motors this year, especially considering the fact that it is the first model from the homegrown automaker to be launched in the sub-4 metre SUV space. The new Tata Nexon had to go up against the Honda WR-V for the title, which also competes in the subcompact SUV space, but the jury members found the Nexon to be a better package for the subcompact SUV category.

Tata Nexon Wins Subcompact SUV of the year

Tata Motors launched the Nexon in India early this year in September as its fourth product to be based on the carmaker's latest Impact design philosophy. In fact, the company has been previously commented that the Nexon shares some of its design cues with the Land Rover models, especially the Range Rover Evoque. Having said that, the Nexon does bring a lot of freshness to the subcompact SUV space with its curvy design opposed to the boxy profile of the others like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra TUV300, coupled with some futuristic styling and smart features. In fact, the Nexon is also the most affordable offering in the subcompact SUV space at ₹ 5.85 lakh to ₹ 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Along with its styling dual tone colour option, the Tata Nexon comes with some intriguing styling elements that enhance the look of the car. On the features front, the Nexon comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillamps and 16-inch alloy wheels among others. As for the cabin, the Nexon comes with a premium looking interior and nice fit and finish and a well laid-out dashboard. Two of the most interesting features, however, are the dash top HD infotainment display and a multi-driving mode system.

Tata Motors has managed to keep things interesting under the hood as well by offering a set of powerful petrol and diesel engine. While the petrol version of the Tata Nexon features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine, the newly-developed 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, joining the Revotorq family. Both the motors churn out a maximum of 108 bhp while developing a peak torque of 170 Nm and 260 Nm respectively. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic version is expected to be offered sometime in future.

