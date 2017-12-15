2018 NDTV Carandbike Awards: Suzuki Intruder Wins The Entry Cruiser Motorcycle Of The Year Award

Suzuki Motorcycle India's latest offering, the Suzuki Intruder 150 has been awarded the Entry Cruiser Motorcycle of the Year at the 2018 NDTV Carandbike Awards. The bike was launched in India just last month and has attracted quite a bit of attention due to its quirky design and popular name. To win the trophy the Suzuki Intruder had to go up against two of the newest UM Motorcycles - the Renegade Classic and the Renegade Mojave Edition. Despite being almost half of what the other two are in terms of displacement, the Suzuki Intruder managed to become the winner because as a complete package it is a better option.

Suzuki Intruder 1.05 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Suzuki Intruder was launched on November 7, 2017, and was welcomed with some mixed opinions with regards to its design. As for the other attributes, we have the say the new Intruders does make a strong case for itself. The bike comes with good built quality, loads of features and a bulletproof 155 cc engine borrowed from the Suzuki top-selling motorcycle - Gixxer. The 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air cooled, 4-stroke engine continues to make the same amount of power and torque at 14 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 14 Nm @ 6000 rpm, while mated to the very same 5-speed gearbox.

On the features front, the bike comes with some smart offerings like projector headlamps with LED position lights, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, sharp twin exhaust, and twin seat setup with a bucket-style seat for the rider. The equipment list is also pretty sound with black alloy wheels equipped with disc brakes at both front and rear end and a single channel ABS setup. The Intruder gets telescopic front forks and Swing Arm Type mono-shock suspension at the rear.

At ₹ 98,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the Suzuki Intruder might presumably look like a bit overpriced, compared to its key rival the Bajaj Avenger, but when you see the feature list, the Intruder does hold value. This is also why the bike has been chosen as the 2018 NDTV Carandbike Entry Cruiser Motorcycle of the Year.

