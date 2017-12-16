2018 NDTV Carandbike Awards: Premium Motorcycle Of The Year Is Bajaj Dominar

The Bajaj Dominar has been chosen as this year's winner of the 'Premium Motorcycle of the Year' at the NDTV Carandbike Awards 2018. Among all the nominees, the Bajaj Dominar has been in the market for the longest time, being launched towards to end of 2016, but it still made a strong case for itself competing with the likes of the DSK Benelli BN 302R, the Kawasaki Versys X-300 and the KTM 390 Duke. The bike continues to be a capable mid-level performance motorcycle and a total value for money with its competitive price tag starting at ₹ 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Sumeet Narang, VP, Marketing (motorcycles), Bajaj Auto accepts the award from RS Kalsi and Rakesh Srivantava

Bajaj Auto launched the Dominar in December 2016, as its flagship motorcycle and its most powerful one yet. The bike is powered by a single cylinder 373 cc, closed fuel injection, liquid cooled engine that has been borrowed from the KTM 390 range. However, Bajaj has extensively worked on the engine and it comes with the company's very own Triple spark 4-valve DTS-i technology. Thus the engine in the Dominar makes 34 bhp and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

While the mechanicals surely makes the Dominar a suitable premium motorcycle, the design and styling also do their job well. As Bajaj has mentioned on multiple occasions, the Dominar has a dominating stance, which the company claims is inspired by a Lion. While not everyone might agree with this philosophy, we have to say the bike is a looker. The stooped posture with the muscular tank and the aggressive face guided by LED lights does give the Dominar its strong personality. Furthermore, the bike is loaded to the brim with smart and modern features like - Auto Headlamp On (AHO) function, all-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps and taillights, good quality fit and finish, and more.

Equipment wise also the Bajaj Dominar was a strong contender with offerings like Bajaj's perimeter frame, Telescopic, 43mm front forks, multi-step adjustable rear monoshock, 320 mm disc brake up front and 230 mm ones at the rear, which are equipped with dual channel ABS as an option and more. These are surely the makings of a capable, value for money premium motorcycle.

