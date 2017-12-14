2018 NDTV CarandBike Awards: Honda Cliq Wins Scooter Of The Year

2017 has been an incredible year for the Indian auto industry and celebrating the best automobiles of the year were the 2018 NDTV CarandBike Awards. The 13th edition of India's most credible auto awards had some extremely capable entries and the jury had a tough time selecting the best from the lot. Nevertheless, the results are out and some well-deserved offerings have taken the coveted trophies home. Showcasing its dominance in the scooter segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) claimed the 2018 CNB Scooter of the Year Award for the Cliq. The Honda Cliq scooter has been specifically designed for the rural market.

However, unlike other 100-110 cc commuter motorcycles, the Honda Cliq benefits from the convenience of an automatic transmission and the two-wheeler maker has added functional changes to make it a more practical offering. The Cliq shares its underpinnings with the Honda Cliq and carries over the famed reliability of the scooter. What does change is the complete design of the scooter that stays quirky and unique. Honda has made way for a larger and wider floorboard, which will help carry additional luggage, and a carrier comes optional as well to carry additional load, considering motorcycles also double up as load carriers in rural areas.

Also Read: Honda Cliq: First Ride Review

The Honda Cliq can carry the rider and pillion in comfort, while the 10-inch steel wheels with sturdier block pattern tyres ensure you take on rough roads easily. Then, of course, there is the famed 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from the Honda Activa family powering the Cliq as well. The motor makes 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm, while paired with a CVT unit. The Cliq is about 6 kg lighter than the Activa, which makes peppier to ride as well.

Honda has also managed to price the new Cliq attractively and the model, is in fact, the company's most affordable scooter yet. At ₹ 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Honda Cliq is about ₹ 8000 cheaper than the Activa 4G, and competes head-on with a host of other commuter motorcycles that currently lead the segment.

