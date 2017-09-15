2018 MotoGP Provisional Calendar Announced

The FIM has released the provisional 2018 MotoGP World Championship calendar that will schedule up to 19 races next year. The next season will also see the Chang International Circuit being added to the calendar for the first time with the race scheduled on October 7. Incidentally, the Silverstone circuit in Britain, which has been hosting MotoGP since 2010 has been dropped from the schedule for now. 2018 will be one of the longest seasons in MotoGP in terms of races with up to 19 scheduled.

Also Read: Thailand's Buriram Circuit To Join MotoGP In 2018

The 2018 season will start a week earlier than this year, with the Qatar season-opener scheduled on March 18, while the season will also conclude one week later, on November 18, in Valencia. The inclusion of Thailand has pushed the season by a fortnight. In addition, the Barcelona date has been pushed back a week to June 17, with the subsequent Assen and Sachsenring rounds taking place later than usual in 2017. The summer break has also been reduced to three weeks for the next season.

Moreover, the Qatar round will start a little earlier in the day in a bid to avoid dew formation on the track. MotoGP series promoter Dorna is said to be in negotiations with Silverstone and Donington Park for the 2018 season and beyond. Meanwhile, the current MotoGP season is as exciting as it gets. With Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso tied up on the points table after the San Marino GP, things certainly look very exciting. The next round is scheduled for September 24 at Aragon.

Check out the complete events, tracks and dates for 2018 in the table below.

2018 MotoGP Provisional Calendar:

Round Event Circuit Dates 1 Qatar GP Losail International Circuit March 18 2 Argentina GP Termas de Rio Hondo April 8 3 Americas GP Circuit of the Americas April 22 4 Spanish GP Circuito de Jerez May 6 5 French GP Le Mans May 20 6 Italian GP Autodromo di Mugello June 3 7 Catalunya GP Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 17 8 Dutch GP TT Circuit Assen July 1 9 German GP Sachsenring July 15 10 Czech GP Autodmotodrom Brno August 5 11 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring - Spielberg August 12 12 British GP Circuit to be Announced August 26 13 San Marino GP Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli September 9 14 Aragon GP Motor Land Aragon September 23 15 Thai GP Chang International Circuit October 7 16 Japanese GP Twin Ring Motegi October 21 17 Australian GP Philip Island Circuit October 28 18 Malaysian GP Sepang International Circuit November 4 19 Valencia GP Circuit Ricardo Tormo November 18

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.