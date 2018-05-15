2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The soon-to-be-launched 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV has started hitting showrooms, as revealed by a set of recently surfaced images. Rumoured to be launched in India on June 18, the new Outlander SUV was showcased to a select group of prospective buyers at a showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Expected to come with a price tag a little north of ₹ 30 lakh, upon launch, the new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and Ford Endeavour.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will be launched in India in mid-June

Visually, the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander comes with the brand's Dynamic Shield design, accentuated by a new, larger grille with chrome slats that are flanked by a pair of sleek projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. Being a full-size seven-seater SUV, the Outlander certainly commands a strong, premium road presence, courtesy of the bold styling elements like - sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, heavy chrome accents, LED taillamps and more. In fact, in terms of dimensions, the SUV measures 4695 mm in length, 1810 mm in width, and 1710 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2670 mm.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander will missout on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The cabin of upcoming 2018 Outlander will come equipped with a premium interior, leather upholstered, 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 710 watt Rockford audio system. While the SUV misses out on Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, it does offer other features like automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry with push-button start/stop function, sunroof, power adjustable driver seat, and rearview camera, among others. Safety features will include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Traction control, Hill Start Assist and ISOFIX child safety seat mounts.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV gets over 100 engineering and design improvements and will be offered with only a petrol engine. Power will come from the 4B12 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine tuned to produce 165 bhp at 6000 rpm and 222 Nm of peak torque at 4100 rpm. The motor comes paired to a CVT unit, with full-time 4-Wheel Drive system.

