2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Open in India

Japanese car maker Mitsubishi Motors has officially started accepting bookings for the 2018 Outlander SUV in the country. The company has updated its website with the information and is likely to launch the model sometime next month. The Mitsubishi Outlander is currently in its third generation and has been on sale since 2012, having received a facelift midway. This is the model that India will get and was first confirmed in August last year. Deliveries for the Outlander are expected to commence sometime next month.

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV gets over 100 engineering and design improvements and will be offered with only a petrol engine. Power will come from the 4B12 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine tuned to produce 165 bhp at 6000 rpm and 222 Nm of peak torque at 4100 rpm. The motor comes paired to a CVT unit, with full-time 4-Wheel Drive system.

In terms of styling, the Mitsubishi Outlander follows the brand's Dynamic Shield design with a massive grille, chunky chrome bars, and slender headlights. The Japanese SUV certainly commands presence on road and will be appreciated for its good looks. The seven-seater offering measures 4695 mm in length, 1810 mm in width and 1710 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2670 mm.

With respect to features, the Mitsubishi Outlander is loaded on a host of goodies including LED headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lamps, LED taillights, sunroof, rain sensing wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels and more. The cabin will be spruced up with leather upholstered seats, 710 watt Rockford audio system, 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, push-start button and more.

Safety features are in abundance as well with seven airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist. Internationally, the Outlander also comes with Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The previous generation Mitsubishi Outlander was on sale in India about half a decade ago, and since then, the market has dynamically changed with a host of new launches. Prices for the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is expected to be around ₹ 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and the model will be locking horns against the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswgen Tiguan and the likes.

