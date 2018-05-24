The 2018 MINI Cooper facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 29.70 lakh, going up to ₹ 37.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The new MINI Cooper is available in three-door, five-door and Convertible body styles, and all models come to the country as Completely Built Units (CBUs). The 2018 MINI Cooper facelift was globally revealed in January this year, and the models cosmetic changes including new front and rear circular LED lights with optional Matrix LED high beams. There's also the lovely new Union Jack-themed LED taillights that certainly look quintessentially British on the mighty hatchback. The facelifted model also gets the new MINI logo as well.

2018 MINI Cooper Facelift Prices:

Variants Prices 2018 MINI Cooper 3 Door Diesel ₹ 29.7 lakh 2018 MINI Cooper 5 Door Diesel ₹ 35 lakh 2018 MINI Cooper 3 Door Petrol ₹ 33.3 lakh 2018 MINI Cooper Convertible Petrol ₹ 37.1 lakh

(The 2018 MINI Cooper facelift gets subtle visual upgrades, keeping the original design intact)

On the inside, the 2018 MINI Cooper facelift has been given a revised look to keep things fresh. Upgrades include new piano-black finish on the centre console, along with optional backlit interior surface with the new MINI Excitement Pack that offers multi-chrome LED interior and ambient lighting that offers up to 12 colour choices. The pack also includes MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror when opening and closing the door. There are three new exterior colours on offer - Emerald Grey metallic, Starlit Blue metallic and Solaris Orange metallic - with the total choice of colours up to 14 shades.

Furthermore, the MINI Cooper facelift a standard 6.5-inch circular display with Bluetooth and phone connectivity. You also have the option to upgrade to an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MINI Wired package, and comes with the Touchpad controller, MINI Find Mate, Navigation System Professional, MINI Connected XL and wireless charging. There's also Apple CarPlay on offerand a 360 watt Harmon Kardon audio system with 12 speakers.

(The 2018 MINI Cooper convertible gets only the 2.0-litre petrol engine)

Under the hood, the 2018 MINI Cooper is offered in both petrol and diesel engines on the three-door version, while the five-door only gets the diesel motor. The 2018 MINI Cooper Convertible is offered only with a petrol engine. Petrol power comes from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, but now comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up 6.7 seconds as per the company while the top speed is rated at 235 kmph.

The 2018 MINI Cooper D draws power from the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo diesel that churns out 112 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission remains the same as well. The diesel is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph. Either engines come with three driving modes - Standard, Green and Sport, while you can also adjust the suspension setup.

(The Union-Jack themed taillamps look quintessentially British on the 2018 MINI Cooper)

The MINI Cooper has always been rich on features and safety tech and the car continues to with dual front airbags, brake assist, 3-point seatbelts, DSC, crash sensors, ABS, cornering brake control and more. The MINI Cooper facelift also comes with cruise control, rear view camera and head-up display as standard, while Park Assist is an optional feature. The hatchback also comes with Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

The 2018 MINI Cooper facelift is backed up by a long legacy and competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Volvo V40 and BMW 1 Series globally.

