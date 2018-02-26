Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Launch Live Updates: Images, Specs, Features

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is finally here and the updated flagship sedan from the Stuttgart-based carmaker comes with some considerable updates. The India-spec model will continue to be produced at the company's Chakan facility, in Pune, like the previous model.

CarAndBike Team
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class looks nicer, drives better and comes with a host of smart features

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the new 2018 S-Class facelift today and we'll be bringing you all the updates from the event, here. We drove the facelifted S-Class back in mid-2017 and were quite impressed by the flagship sedan's features and performance. Like the previous model, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift will also be assembled at the company's Chakan facility, in Pune, which is the only plant outside of Europe that produces the S-Class.

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India will have a range of new inline 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with a range topping twin-turbo V8. Of course the price of the car will be north of Rs. 1 crore but we wait to find out more about it.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Feb 26, 2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift; S350 To Be Introduced Today
The Mercedes-Benz 350d will be the first car to come with this state-of-the-art engine and exhaust after-treatment technology. The new six-cylinder engine gets the stepped bowl combustion process, two-stage turbocharging and the use of CAMTRONIC variable valve lift control.

mercedes benz s class facelift driving dynamics
Feb 26, 2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Will Be India's First BS-VI Compliant Car
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift will be the first Bharat Stage VI a.k.a. BS-VI compliant car to hit the Indian roads.

Feb 26, 2018
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Comes With Luxury Interior and Smart Features
The cabin of the 2018 Mercedes S-Class comes with nice interior with two new 12.3-linch high definition screens that make up the infotainment and the central command unit. The S-Class also gets wood options for interior trim and leather options for the seats and the side panels. The new S-Class even gets new seats with a new fragrance function along with the obvious cooled, heated and massaging options.

Feb 26, 2018
Exterior Changes On the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift
As for the exterior, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class differs from the pre-facelift version in terms of new headlamps and taillamps along with the new front and rear bumpers.

Feb 26, 2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz Facelift To Go On Sale Just Days After the Launch of Maybach S650
Mercedes-Benz India has already launched the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 in the country, during the Auto Expo 2018. Now, the standard sedan version is set to go on sale in India.

Feb 26, 2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch: Live Updates
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift is all set to go on sale in India today. So stay tune as we bring you all the  live updates from the  launch venue here.