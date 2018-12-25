2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class To Get A New Diesel Variant

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class range will soon be getting a new entry-level variant which will be powered by a diesel engine. The new variant is the G 350D and will be powered by the OM656 diesel engine as standard which is a BS6 compliant unit. The engine is equipped with a selective catalyst reduction (SCR) convertor with an ammonia slip catalyst which is seen in the recently launched Mercedes-Benz BS6 diesel engines. Additionally, the fuel system is also treated with AdBlue which separates Nitrogen and water, thus making it harmless for the environment. Though we have this BS6 engine in several Mercedes-Benz models in India, there is no certainty of the G350d making it to our market as Mercedes has traditionally sold only the top-end G63 AMG variant in India.

Also Read: New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 2.19 Crore

The G350d will be powered by the OM656, 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel motor. The G350d will be powered by the OM656, 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel motor.

The OM656 motor powering the G350d will be the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel motor which will produce 282 bhp at 4600 rpm and a heavy 600 Nm of peak torque at 3200 rpm. This engine will be mated to a nine-speed G-Tronic gearbox and is the most fuel efficient drivetrain in the G-Wagon range at 10.41 kpl as per NDEC figures. The G350d can do a 0-100 kph sprint in 7.4 seconds and can reach a top-speed of 199 kph. This gearbox will send 40 per cent of the torque to the front axle and 60 per cent to the rear axle but will also be coupled with a low range to handle tougher terrains.

Even the G350d will get all the drive and off-road aids which are seen on the G550. Even the G350d will get all the drive and off-road aids which are seen on the G550.

The cabin of the G350d will be identical to its petrol counterpart's and will get all the bells and whistles. Except the mechanicals (basically the engine), there will be no aesthetical change in the diesel G Wagon and it will look similar to its petrol counterpart- the G550 both on the inside and outside, save for the G350d badging. In appearance it will still look boxy and will get the similar upright face and squares elements. The cabin of the G 350d will also be identical to the G550's housing turbine air-con vents and a large rectangular touchscreen for infotainment and instrumentation.

Since it's a 'G', the off-road abilities are also complemented with three differential locks which are promising enough to pull it out of any terrain it gets stuck in. The G350d will also be equipped with dynamic driving modes and active suspension which soften at low speeds and get stiff at high speed in a bid to maintain the stability. Even the G350d is equipped with active engine mounts which tightens at high speed to check lateral movements of the engine thus enabling it to dart better into corners.