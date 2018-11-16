2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS India Launch: Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new generation of the CLS in India today. This sees the continued product offense of the company in India. The CLS is no stranger to India and that's because Mercedes-Benz has brought the previous two generations to India too and though they might have not sold in India with the same volumes as the other cars from the company's stable, it's got a fair bit of fan following and sales. What it hasn't lost out on is the design which made it unique. The CLS still comes with the swooping coupe-like roofline that extends into the fastback boot lid. You can't help but notice the new tail lamps too which are slightly different, however, the pronounced shoulder line blends well into the flat rear end of the car and that's very typically a CLS.

In its third generation, the new Mercedes-Benz CLS is more in line with the company's current design language. It gets a more aggressive face and the longer bonnet looks imposing now. The new LED DRLs and the slimmer grille draw inspiration from the AMG GT Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz says the CLS's split tail-lights, rear bumper reflectors, registration plate location at the rear and the logo at the centre of the boot-lid are design elements shared with all coupe models. The cabin takes inspiration the E and S-Class with a dual 12.3-inch display for the driver's instruments and infotainment system dominating the dashboard while the turbine-like air vents, along with lashings of leather, wood and metal up the luxury quotient on the car.