2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launching In September

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is slated to be launched in India on September 20, 2018. The car will come with updated styling, new features and more powerful engine options.

The new C-Class facelift comes with considerable design and cosmetic updates and more powerful engines

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will finally go on sale in India on September 20. The car has already made its global debut and the new C-Class facelift comes with considerable design and cosmetic updates, along with new and more powerful engine options. Namely, the C200 model will be available with a new 1.5-litre engine, while the C220d will also get more powerful engine 2-litre oil burner. Furthermore, Mercedes will also be offering a new C300 variant along with a more powerful C300d trim as well, which will replace the current C250d model.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

46.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz C300 is powered by a 2-litre motor that makes 258 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The C300d, on the other hand, gets the same 2-litre diesel engine that will power the C220, however, this one has been tuned to offer more power and more torque, around 245 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Review

Visually, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with an updated face, featuring the brand's signature diamond grille design with the three-pointed star at the centre. The updated C-Class also gets a pair new LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and a new front bumper. The profile features a set of new alloy wheels, and slightly revised ORVMs, while towards the rear, the car comes with a pair of new LED taillamps.

On the features front, Mercedes will be offering some major updates and the car will come with a host of new gadgets and gizmos. There's a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display over the standard cluster. The car also gets a new steering wheel with touch control buttons, a feature mainly seen in its older siblings, the E-Class and the S-Class, and the 2018 C-Class also gets a new 10.25-inch screen as an option over the standard 7-inch display. Mercedes is also offering its latest driver assistance systems, offering features like - Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as functions of Active Steering Assist.

