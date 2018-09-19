New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift sedan is all set to be launched in India on September 20, and here's what we expect with regards to the car's pricing.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will be the first to be launched from the updated C-Class range

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2018 C-Class Sedan in India tomorrow, on September 20. The Stuttgart-based carmaker has already confirmed that it will be bringing in the entire C-Class range to India this time, however, it will start with the sedan version first, while the coupe, the AMG-tuned versions, and the facelifted Cabriolet model will follow soon. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will come with considerable visual changes, a host new features, and more powerful powertrain options as well. So, we already know a fair bit about the car, except for the pricing, and as per our expectation, the facelift C-Class sedan is likely to be priced around ₹ 40 lakh to ₹ 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new C-Class sedan is likely to command a premium of this level, considering the host of new and updated features the car is expected to offer. Mercedes will be offering some major updates and the car will come with a host of new gadgets and gizmos. There's a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display over the standard cluster. The car also gets a new steering wheel with touch control buttons, a feature mainly seen in its older siblings, the E-Class and the S-Class, and the 2018 C-Class also gets a new 10.25-inch screen as an option over the standard 7-inch display. Mercedes is also offering its latest driver assistance systems, offering features like - Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as functions of Active Steering Assist.

Visually, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated face that features the A-Class range's signature diamond-studded grille design with the three-pointed star at the centre. The car also comes with a pair new LED headlamp, LED daytime running lamps, and a new front bumper. The profile features a set of new alloy wheels, and slightly revised ORVMs, while towards the rear, the car comes with a pair of new LED taillamps.

As already mentioned, the car will also come with updated and more powerful engine options, particularly the C 200 and the C 250, with the former featuring an all-new 1.5-litre engine, and the diesel model will come equipped with a more powerful 2-litre oil burner. The updated C-Class is also likely to get a more powerful C 300 variant powered by a 2-litre motor that makes 258 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. Its diesel counterpart, the C 300 d, on the other hand, gets an updated 245 bhp 2-litre diesel engine.

Upon launch, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will compete with the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Jaguar XE, and the upcoming Volvo S60.

or select from popular cities