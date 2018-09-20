2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been launched in India today at Rs 40 lakh . The C 220d Progressive costs ₹ 42.25 lakh while the C300d AMG Line is priced at ₹ 48.50 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, India) The prices of the car are as we had expected. The outgoing car was the Stuttgart carmaker's bestseller globally has been on sale in India for four years and the facelift brings a bunch of welcome changes both on the outside and inside. he 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will come with considerable visual changes, a host new features, and more powerful powertrain options as well. Visually, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated face that features the A-Class range's signature diamond-pattern grille design. This design is available on the C300d AMG line version though. The C220d gets the two slat chrome grille, similar to what we've seen on the E220d. The car also comes with a pair new LED headlamp, LED daytime running lamps, and a new front bumper. The profile features a set of new alloy wheels, and slightly revised ORVMs, while towards the rear, the car comes with a pair of new LED taillamps.

The interiors of the C-Class have been significantly enhanced with a new 10.25 inch media display screen and new generation telematics, NGT 5.5 smartphone integration adding better appearance and connectivity in line. The AMG Line interior in the C 300d exudes a sense of sportiness with the Saddle Brown and Black upholstery options

The C-Class will only be available with the diesel engine and the company is not offering a petrol variant yet. The company has launched the C300d which is the most powerful diesel engine there is in the segment. The 2-litre engine puts out 245 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph is done in just 5.9 seconds. There's also the 220d on offer on the New C Class comes with a 2-litre engine which churns out 194 bhp and 400 Nm torque. It's capable of doing the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.9 seconds.

Out in the marketplace, the new C-Class will take arms with its German rivals, the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4 and even the Jaguar XE from Britain.

