2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From ₹ 40 Lakh

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift gets powertrain updates along with a tweaked face and a cabin that offers more features

View Photos
The major update however, has been made to the powertrains of the C-Class range.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a comprehensive update
  • The 2018 C-Class will only be available in diesel
  • The car comes with panoramic sunroof as standard

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been launched in India today at Rs 40 lakh . The C 220d Progressive costs  ₹ 42.25 lakh while the C300d AMG Line is priced at ₹ 48.50 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, India) The prices of the car are as we had expected. The outgoing car was the Stuttgart carmaker's bestseller globally has been on sale in India for four years and the facelift brings a bunch of welcome changes both on the outside and inside. he 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan will come with considerable visual changes, a host new features, and more powerful powertrain options as well. Visually, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated face that features the A-Class range's signature diamond-pattern grille design. This design is available on the C300d AMG line version though. The C220d gets the two slat chrome grille, similar to what we've seen on the E220d. The car also comes with a pair new LED headlamp, LED daytime running lamps, and a new front bumper. The profile features a set of new alloy wheels, and slightly revised ORVMs, while towards the rear, the car comes with a pair of new LED taillamps.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

46.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2019 mercedes benz c class

The interiors of the C-Class have been significantly enhanced with a new 10.25 inch media display screen and new generation telematics, NGT 5.5 smartphone integration adding better appearance and connectivity in line. The AMG Line interior in the C 300d exudes a sense of sportiness with the Saddle Brown and Black upholstery options

Advertisement

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Review

The C-Class will only be available with the diesel engine and the company is not offering a petrol variant yet. The company has launched the C300d which is the most powerful diesel engine there is in the segment. The 2-litre engine puts out 245 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph is done in just 5.9 seconds. There's also the 220d on offer on the New C Class comes with a 2-litre engine which churns out 194 bhp and 400 Nm torque. It's capable of doing the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.9 seconds. 

pnrk9g78
0 Comments

Out in the marketplace, the new C-Class will take arms with its German rivals, the BMW 3 Series, the Audi A4 and even the Jaguar XE from Britain.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Jaguar XE
Jaguar
XE
BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
Audi A4
Audi
A4
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo
S60 Cross Country
Lexus ES
Lexus
ES
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG
C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG
C 63 S
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift Mercedes-Benz C-Class Mercedes-Benz India Mercedes-Benz C-Class price C-Class facelift C-Class facelift launch

Latest News

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 40 Lakh
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 21.07 lakh
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 21.07 lakh
Mahindra Introduces eVerito EV To Its Employee Fleet
Mahindra Introduces eVerito EV To Its Employee Fleet
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
Beijing Allocates More Roads For Self-driving Vehicle Tests
Beijing Allocates More Roads For Self-driving Vehicle Tests
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spotted With Minimal Camouflage
New Generation Suzuki Jimny Scores Only 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Generation Suzuki Jimny Scores Only 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Price Expectation in India
CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India
CEAT SecuraDrive Tyres For Sedans Launched In India
Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler
Fly Free Smart Motorcycles Reveals Electric Scrambler
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats
Aprilia And Vespa Scooters To Get ABS And CBS By The End Of This Year
Aprilia And Vespa Scooters To Get ABS And CBS By The End Of This Year
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

78 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

30 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

109 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

26 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Alternatives

Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Lexus ES
Lexus ES
₹ 69.13 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 43
Mercedes-AMG C 43
₹ 90.58 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
Explore C-Class
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Five Indian Car Names That Should Make A Comeback
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Renault EZ-PRO Concept Van Previews Delivery Vehicles Of The Future
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities