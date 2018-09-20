New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift comes with updated styling, a host of new features, and more powerful engine options.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in 3 variants - C 220 d Prime, C 220 d Prestige, and C 300 d AMG Line

With the launch of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the Stuttgart-based carmaker has finally given the popular sedan the much-deserved update after four years. Currently offered only in diesel option, this new update is claimed to be the biggest in the history of C-Class and with about 6,500 new components, which is more than half the number of components in an average C-Class sedan. The car comes with updated styling, a host of new features, and more powerful engine options. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in three variants - C 220 d Prime, C 220 d Prestige, and C 300 d AMG Line, priced at ₹ 40 lakh, ₹ 44.25 lakh and ₹ 48.50 lakh respectively (all ex-showroom, India).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

46.78 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Here are some of the key features offered with the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

BS-VI Engine:

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a 2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant, making the C-Class the first car in the segment to get it. The 1950 cc engine is offered in two different power outputs for the C 220 d, and C 300 d - 192 bhp at 3800 rpm and 241 bhp at 4200 rpm, respectively. The former develops a peak torque of 400 Nm, while in the C 300 d the engine offers a peak torque of 500 Nm, and both the motors are mated to a 9GTronic automatic transmission as standard. The C 300 d is also claimed to be the quickest diesel car in the segment, with a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 5.9 seconds.

isrbfrg4

Mercedes-Benz-C-Class gets 10.25-inch media display screen and new generation telematics

Audio 20 with HD Media Display:

The updated C-Class also comes with an all-new 10.25-inch media display screen and new generation telematics. The system also gets the NGT 5.5 smartphone integration system that allows you to connect your device via Bluetooth to use telephony and music functions. The display itself comes with the higher resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels for superior image quality with a pin-sharp display of all infotainment content.

5ssfad8

Mercedes-Benz-C-Class AMG Line exterior package also includes an 18-inch rim design

Exterior Styling:

Visually, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets an updated face that features the A-Class range's signature diamond-pattern grille design. This design is available on the C300d AMG line version though. The C220d gets the two slat chrome grille, similar to what we've seen on the E220d. The car also comes with a pair new LED headlamp, LED daytime running lamps, and a new front bumper. The profile features a set of new alloy wheels, and slightly revised ORVMs, while towards the rear, the car comes with a pair of new LED taillamps. AMG Line exterior package also includes an 18-inch rim design.

b2482nvg

Mercedes-Benz-C gets Saddle Brown and Black upholstery options

Cabin Design:

The AMG Line interior in the C 300d comes with a premium and sporty AMG-style design to match the body styling of AMG-style exterior styling. The AMG Line interior in this variant will be available in Saddle Brown and Black upholstery options, along with ambient lighting with 64 colour options, and AMG Line interior with a new generation flat-bottom steering wheel.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Mahindra Introduces eVerito EV To Its Employee Fleet
Mahindra Introduces eVerito EV To Its Employee Fleet
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
TVS NTorq 125 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 21.07 lakh
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 21.07 lakh
