2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Facelift: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz India has finally given a much needed mid-life update to the C-Class and has launched the 2018 model at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom India). The sedan has got its first update in four years and this sees the 2018 C-Classcome with some advanced technology and gizmos that helps it stand tall compared to the competition. Being an entry level sedan, the C-Class has always been the bread and butter for Mercedes-Benz not only in India but also globally. Back in 1993, the W202 C-Class was the product that introduced the luxury car buyers to the Mercedes-Benz family and since then has been the bestseller for the company worldwide. Though in India that position has been taken by the long wheelbase E-Class now, the C-Class being the second one still has its eminence in the line-up. Mercedes says that the growing volume of the E-Class is result of an upgradation of existing luxury car owners, while the C-Class remains the product that gets the Stuttgart carmaker new customers. Here we tell you what the facelifted Mercedes-Benz C-Class is all about.

The 2018 C-Class gets a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen that now gets the Android Auto, Apple Car Play and Mercedes COMMAND infotainment system

Advertisement At the rear the 2018 C-Class gets new tail lamps

The C 300d gets a sporty black and tan interior theme.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2018 C-Class in India initially only with the BSVI complaint OM 654 diesel engine. Diesel variants contribute to 70 per cent of C-Class sales and Mercedes wants to make a statement that they can build clean diesel engines. The OM 654 which is the workhorse for the C-Class is a 2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel motor that made its debut in the E220d in 2017 and later in 2018 was re-engineered to be fitted with a Diesel Particulate Filter and Selective Catalyst Reduction that uses the AdBlue solution to meet the BSVI standards even though it running on BSIV grade fuel. Mercedes has launched the C-Class in three variants- C 220d Prime at Rs 40 lakh, C 220d Progressive at Rs 42.25 lakh and C 300d AMG-Line at Rs 48.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The C 220d iteration is powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that puts out 194bhp of max output at 3800rpm and 400Nm of peak torque at 2800rpm and is mated to a 9 G-Tronic gearbox. This engine and gearbox combination can propel the car to 100kph in 7.9 seconds and has a max-speed of 232kph. The top-of-the-line C 300d AMG-Line uses the twin-turbocharged version of the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder motor that churns out 245bhp of max output at 4200rpm and 500Nm of peak torque at 2400rpm and is also mated to the same 9 G-Tronic gearbox. The AMG-Line being a notch high in performance can do a 0-100kph stint in 5.9 seconds and can take an electronically limited high speed of 250kph. Just to mention, the C 300D is the AMG-Line and not a full-fledged performance oriented AMG, so it is sportier than the regular C-Class but doesn't have the true intrinsic characteristics of an AMG. Being a facelift the alteration done to the looks are not major, but enough for a facelift to distinguish it from its predecessor. The substantial changes made to the face are reworked grille and bumper profile that in the C 220d are inspired from the E-Class while the C 300d borrows the diamond-stud grille from the A-Class hatchback that adds a sporty appeal to its face. Complementing the character of the AMG-Line is also the minutely tweaked bonnet and a fine chrome strip running its width at the approach angle. Moreover, the C 220d gets a new alien like headlamps while Multi-Beam units with cubic layout having a range of 650 metres are on the C 300Dd Changes on the sides and rear are mere with just revised wing mirrors detailing, new design for the alloy wheels and new LED tail-lamp pattern. Moreover, the C 300d AMG-Line gets 18-inch alloy wheels finished in gun metal black that are shod in low-profile tyres and 17-inchers are seen on the c 220d. The cabin of the C-Class has always been a delight for its segment and for good Mercedes has moderately revised certain elements. The dashboard and the central console of the C-Class have been tweaked and it now gets a different grain-wood finish on the upholstery. Atop the central console, the 7-inch infotainment system has been replaced by a 10.23-inch unit that is now equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Mercedes advance telematics tracker and Mercedes COMMAND connectivity. The C 220d can be had in two interior theme options which is an all-black interior theme or off-white interior theme, while the C 300d AMG-Line comes standard with the dual-tone Black and Tan colour theme that keeps its sporty appeal intact even on the inside. Features like panoramic sunroof and powered seat adjusts with memory function are standard on the car which gives it an edge over the competition. Sadly though, the India-spec C-Class facelift misses on the 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster which is seen of the European-spec model, the inclusion would have given it additional points to be neck-to-neck with the tech-loaded Audi A4. Although the car has been launched as a diesel only variant initially, Mercedes has told us that the petrol is coming to India in the next quarter of this year. The portfolio will be then completed with the addition of the C300 Cabriolet and the C43 AMG that's already on sale in the European market. However, Mercedes has not given a word on the Coupe body type and says it's still evaluating its prospects for the Indian market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.