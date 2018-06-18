2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features

The much-awaited 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is all set to be launched in India later today. This will be the fourth AMG offering to go on sale in the country this year and joins the standard four-door S-Class facelift that was introduced earlier in 2018. The new S63 AMG Coupe gets a host of upgrades as part of its mid-cycle update while power comes from the performance focused V8 engine. Visual upgrades on the new S63 AMG Coupe are in plenty and most prominently include the new AMG Panamericana grille that dominates all the top models coming out of Affalterbach.

The two-door model gets the V-shaped cooling air intake, while there are new side skirts with chrome elements and large 19-inch forged alloy wheels for a sporty appeal. The uplift at the front axle has been reduced with the use of aerodynamically shaped high-sheen chrome edges. Meanwhile, the rear gets diffuser inserts coupled with the AMG exhaust system with quad tips.

Inside, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe comes with the twin touchscreen system, Nappa leather upholstery with AMG sports seats and an AMG steering wheel with paddle shifters. The cabin is covered in AMG carbon fibre and piano black trims all over, and there are plenty of AMG badges to denote the kind of power this two-door holds.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will draw power from the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that produces 612 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission that allows the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just about 3.5 seconds. The top speed has been electronically restricted to 250kmph.

Catch the Live Updates from the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe launch here: