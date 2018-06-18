2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe: Key Features Explained

Mercedes-Benz India introduced its seventh offering for the year and its fourth AMG model of the year, which is the absolutely indulgent 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe. The new two-door performance offering is priced at ₹ 2.55 crore (ex-showroom) and shares its underpinnings with the S-Class saloon. The current generation S-Class Coupe was introduced in 2015 and the 2018 edition is a mid-cycle facelift with visual and feature upgrades. The new S63 AMG Coupe also gets a new V8 engine underneath the hood that promises some superlative levels of power output. With the all-new coupe packing in more power and goodies than its predecessor, we break down the key features on the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe for you.

(The Panamericana grille takes prominence on the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe)

Exterior Features

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is the Affalterbach-tuned version of the S-Class Coupe, and gets the same distinctive treatment visually too. For the 2018 edition, Mercedes has introduced its new Panamericana grille on the S63 AMG Coupe that takes prominence up front. The grille comes with vertical slats for a more aggressive look on the coupe and is inspired from the brand's midcentury 300SL race car that won the 1952 Carrera Panamericana.

Apart from the new grille, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe also comes with subtle changes including the revised bumper with larger air intakes. There's a new three-dimensional front splitter with its aerodynamically shaped high-sheen chrome edge reduces uplift at the front axle. You also get new full LED headlamps and OLED taillights at the rear that emit light in a sequence when turning or braking. The side skirts on the S63 AMG Coupe get 3D inlays and the car also features new 20-inch forged alloy wheels as standard.

(The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe gets twin infotainment displays and a new steering wheel as well)

Interior Features

Inside, the two-door 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe features a host of innovations that have been carried over from the S-Class saloon. This includes the latest Generation 4.5 driver assistance systems and widescreen digital cockpit and infotainment display. The driver assistance system has been integrated into the car's sat-nav that allows it to autonomously brake, accelerate and turn the steering wheel. The dual 12.3-inch displays are now housed behind a single glass pane, something we first saw on the new generation E-Class. The steering wheel is new as well with touch-sensitive controls, while the infotainment system is equipped with the latest version of the COMAND interface. In addition, the S63 AMG Coupe comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as wireless smartphone charging.

(The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe gets massage seats and driver assistance systems too)

Convenience Features

The overall layout on the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe remains largely unchanged over its predecessor. The design theme is familiar with the addition of new Nappa leather, carbon fibre inserts and piano black finished surfaces. You also get massaging seats that can be activated via a voice command, a revised sensor package for the semi-autonomous driver-assistance tech that aids when using Adaptive Cruise Control or Lane Changing Assist. The Lane-Keeping function can self-steer for brief periods on the S63 AMG Coupe before asking the driver to put his hands on the wheel.

(The 4.0-litre V8 engine powering the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is all-new and hand-built)

Powertrain

Power on the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe comes from the new hand-built 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine tuned to produce 612 bhp and a whopping 900 Nm of peak torque. The new motor replaces the larger 5.5-litre bi-turbo V8 engine in the automaker's line-up but adds more power to the car over the older powertrain. Also making an exit is the 7-speed automatic transmission on the new S63 AMG Coupe, in favour of the more smoothly behaved 9-speed Speedshift automatic transmission. The system sends power to all four wheels via the All-Wheel Drive unit that offers more control over torque distribution. As a result, Mercedes has christened its new AWD system as 4MATIC+.

Performance figures are nothing short of supercar levels as the new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. For India, the car gets the AMG Driver's Pack as standard which improves the top speed to an electronically limited 300 kmph.

(The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe comes with OLED taillights and AMG quad-exhausts)

Competition

The Mercedes-AMG S63 AMG Coupe isn't the only option on offer in this space. Those wanting to spend in excess of ₹ 2.5 crore for luxury and performance in a two-door package can also choose from the Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11, and the recently unveiled BMW 8 Series. Th new S63 AMG Coupe will be sold via the AMG Performance Centres across the country.

