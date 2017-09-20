2018 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Foor Sedan To Be Based On The E-Class

The new GT four-door will be based on the new E-Class platform instead of the new GT series

Mercedes-AMG has a new flagship with the GT range of models and the absolute brute of vehicles are extremely fun to drive as well. Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, Mercedes announced earlier this year that it will be adding a four-door sedan model to the GT line-up and now details on the same have emerged online shedding some interesting details on the model. The Mercedes-AMG GT four-door sedan will be previewed at the Detroit Motor Show in January 2018, while sales will begin towards the end of next year. Unlike expectations though, the new GT four-door will be based on the new E-Class platform instead of the new GT series.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Showcased at Geneva Motor Show

Mercedes AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed the same in a recent statement. He said that the decision to use the E-Class platform, very specifically the E63 AMG, is due to the AMG GT's transaxle configuration. This would've led to a cramped cabin while also extending the wheelbase too long. The ,E-Class base then helps keeps the dimensions restricted on the GT sedan, even though the model will be a strict four-seater.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show

The report further states that the first Mercedes four-door AMG GT will be badged as a '63' model and will draw power from the familiar 4.0-litre BiTurbo V8 engine. The concept version showcased used a hybrid powertrain with about 800 bhp on offer and while that not be available initially, Movers does say that it will be o the agenda. The AMG GT four-door sedan will be available in more than one engines.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door sedan will also be a successor to the CLS 63 AMG. The new generation Mercedes-Benz CLS is slated to make its debut in November this year at the Los Angeles Motor Show and will go on sale in early 2018. The model will be seeing a host of upgrades, but reports also suggest the AMG 63 badge and the Shooting Brake models will be given a skip. The latter is the station wagon variant of the CLS, but has been witnessing lesser demand in Europe over recent years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.