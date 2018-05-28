2018 Mercedes-AMG E53 Range Breaks Cover

The high performance arm of German carmaker, Mercedes-AMG has expanded its AMG E-Class range with the addition of a new and more powerful AMG E53 sedan to its current line-up. Moreover, Mercedes-AMG also added the cabriolet and coupe versions, as it replaces the outdated E43 range from the portfolio. Apart from visual and technological upgrades, the AMG E53 also features the new 48-volt electrical system along with the company's new turbocharged petrol inline-six from the recent Mercedes-AMG CLS. The new AMG E53 range will arrive at the dealerships from August and will only be available in the US market.

(The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E53 cabriolet can reach 100kmph from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds)

Starting off with the cosmetic changes, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E53 models come with a unique and distinct look and design. Up front, it gets the twin-blade radiator grille in silver chrome; along with the AMG-specific side sill panels give the E53 range a dynamic appearance. At back, the restyled rear apron with its round twin tailpipe trims catches your eye instantly. The spoiler lip on the boot lid is painted in the body colour, but is optionally also available in carbon-fibre.

On the inside, the AMG E53 gets the optional, fully digital widescreen cockpit which comes in three styles- "Classic", "Sport" and "Progressive". The interior is rounded off with the new, standard-fit AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with individualization options such as wood inserts in piano lacquer or Dinamica micro-fibre in the grip area.

(The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E53 coupe can do 0-100kmph in just 4.4 seconds)

Under the hood, the new inline-six bi-turbo engine makes a comeback since 1999. The 3.0-liter inline-six bi-turbo petrol engine makes 429bhp of max power and 520Nm of peak torque, coupled to the extremely fast-shifting 9-Speed AMG gearbox. It also gets the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive function along with the autonomous AMG Ride Control+ air suspension. Moreover, Mercedes-AMG also introduces a mild hybrid system in the E53 range as the 48V system which acts as a separate source for the petrol engine along with the EQ Boost system. This new system helps the engine to become smarter and more intelligent in improving the performance and fuel efficiency.

