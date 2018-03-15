Maserati India has launched its best-selling sedan, the 2018 Ghibli in the country and will offer three versions of it. The prices for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli ranges from ₹ 1.33 crore (ex-showroom) for the Ghibli diesel, ₹ 1.38 crore (ex-showroom) for the Ghibli diesel GranSport and ₹ 1.42 crore (ex-showroom) for the Ghibli Diesel GranLusso versions. The 2018 Maserati Ghibli comes with redesigned exterior, a host of technological gizmos and for the very first time, a petrol engine.

Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India said, "The new Ghibli stands out for its bold design and progressive technology. And, since the Ghibli has proved to be really successful for Maserati over the years, the new upgraded version will further enable us to pursue its success story."

In terms of styling, the 2018 Maserati Ghibli comes with fitted with new Adaptive full LED headlights with glare free Matrix high-beam. The new Ghibli has also adopted the Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), which helps to prevent vehicle instability. Moreover, in terms of safety, the Ghibli gets the Skyhook suspension system, which offers safe driving irrespective of the road conditions, Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS). On the inside, the 2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso comes with an option of luxurious interior with Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery, while the Ghibli GranSport variant pays tribute to Maserati's racing heritage with a sportier design and racing livery on the inside.

Under the hood, the 2018 Ghibli is powered with a 3.0-litre V6 with Common-Rail direct injection petrol engine that produces power output of 275 bhp and maximum torque of 600 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.

With the updated Ghibli, Maserati has renewed its product portfolio in India, as it launched the first ever Maserati Quattroporte GTS and its most anticipated SUV, the Levante SUV earlier this year.

