2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Spotted In India For The First Time

The production version of the new-gen Marut Suzuki Swift has been spotted in India for the first time sans camouflage. Evidently, the model that has landed in India is the hybrid version of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, which raises the question, is the company planning to launch the Hybrid model in India after all? Or is it just here for R&D? We think it might be the latter. Anyway, the car is slated to be launched in India early next year and Maruti will showcase the 2018 Swift hatchback at the Auto Expo, followed by the official launch and price announcement.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied; India Launch Next Year

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid has been spotted in India for the first time

Also Read: Suzuki Swift Hybrid Unveiled In Japan, Claims 32 Kmpl

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most anticipated cars to be launched in India this fiscal year and there is a good reason for that. The car has gone through a complete overhaul and comes with new design cues, better styling and a host of new premium features. Like the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire that was launched in India early this year, the Swift hatchback is also based on the new HEARTECT design philosophy which has not only made it a lot lighter but also more rigid and stronger. In fact, it's the most advanced Swift yet.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid might be here just for R&D

The visual changes made to the car can be seen in these spy images as well. The front of the car is very much similar to the new Dzire, with the new large hexagonal grille, sweptback headlamps with projector lights and LED daytime running lamps. The car also gets a new front bumper with round foglamps. The new Swift gets the new floating rood design with black A- and B-pillar and new alloy wheels. The rear comes with roof rail mounted spoiler and LED taillamps.

Also Read: 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Specifications, Price, Accessories Brochure Leaked

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift cabin spied

The cabin will also go through some major changes like new interior, premium upholstery, a new dashboard and flat-bottom steering wheel. It will also get a race-inspired twin-pod instrument cluster and infotainment unit, a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, the new Swift will get dual airbags and ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard on the new Swift.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will make its India debut at the Auto Expo

Also Read: Suzuki Swift First Drive Review

Powertrain wise, the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback will continue to use the existing 1.2 petrol and 1.3 diesel engines from the current-gen Swift, while the new BoosterJet could also make it to the hatchback as the Sport model. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and automatic units - though Maruti may consider the AMTs for both petrol and diesel models in India. In fact the model spotted here was also came with an automatic gearbox.

Spy Image Source: Cartoq

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.