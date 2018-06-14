2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect

The next big launch from the Maruti Suzuki India is certainly the new-generation Ertiga MPV. The second-generation model has already made its debut in Indonesia, and as of now, the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to break cover towards the end of this year or early 2019. The company has been heavily testing the new model in India, and while we have already told you a fair bit about the new MPV, here's what you can expect from the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets all-new design and styling giving it an upmarket look

Design and Styling

Apart from a revised set of features and equipment, the India-bound model will be widely similar to the Indonesia-spec model, especially in terms of appearance. The new Ertiga is based on the same Heartect platform that underpins the likes of the new Swift and Dzire so expect the MPV to shed a considerable amount of weight and at the same time comes with a stronger and rigid body. The new Ertiga is also expected to longer at 4,395 mm, wider at 1,735 mm, and taller at 1,690 mm. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2,740 mm while the ground clearance has been reduced to 180 mm, giving the MPV a much bigger and planted stance.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been undergoing testing in India for a while now

Also Read: New Suzuki Ertiga Features Shown In Detail, In Latest Video

Visually too the new Ertiga has received a major overhaul and we couldn't help but notice a number resemblance to the Toyota Innova Crysta. Up front, the Ertiga will come with a larger chrome grille with chrome detailing, new projector headlamps, new bumpers, new foglamps, and black C-shaped cladding. The new Ertiga looks much nicer with the new waistline going upwards along with subtle character lines. The MPV comes with a pair of new electrically operable ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, nicer-looking alloy wheels, and chrome handles. The biggest visual change, however, is the new rear section that comes with all-new Volvo-like LED taillamps design, high-mounted LED stop lamp, a new, sculpted tailgate and a new rear bumper.

Also Read: 2018 Suzuki Ertiga: Everything You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will come with an heavily updated cabin with revised interiors

Interior and Features

Like the exterior, the cabin is also expected to see some considerable updates and based on some of the recent spy shots we know that it will remain pretty much similar to the Indonesian version. For instance, the MPV will come with two-tone beige and brown interior with an all-new dashboard featuring a touchscreen infotainment system, wide aircon vents on both side, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for audio and telephony. The dashboard is also set to come with the faux wooden styling element we have seen in the new Dzire and Ciaz sedans, a new twin-pot instrument cluster with MID and fabric upholstery. The top-spec model is expected to get features like - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic climate control, reverse camera with rear parking sensors, keyless entry, start-stop button, ventilated cup/can holder, USB charging ports, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and multiple storage compartments among others. Like most Maruti products, the new Ertiga will also get dual airbags and ABS as standard.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get auto climate control and push button start

Also Read: Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied With An Automatic Transmission

Engine and Transmission

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, a replacement to the existing 1.4-litre petrol engine, and will possibly come with an output of over 100 bhp. The diesel version, however, will continue to get the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS engine paired with the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki) tech that offers 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and possibly even an optional AMT unit considering the growing demand for it.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood

Price Expectation

Also Read: 2018 Suzuki Ertiga Indonesia Prices Leaked

In Indonesia, the Suzuki Ertiga will be launched at a starting price of IDR 193 million to IDR 238 million, which is approx. ₹ 9.28 lakh to ₹ 11.47 lakh, as per latest exchange rates. However, in India, the prices won't be so high, but, judging by the host of updates it's set to receive, the MPV will come with a premium. We expect the India-bound Ertiga to be priced in the range of ₹ 6.50 lakh to ₹ 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Spy Image Source: Kartik Jetly

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.