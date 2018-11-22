New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison

The new Mahindra Marazzo is the first MPV we can think of to pit against the 2018 Maruti Ertiga, let's see how they rival in terms of specifications.

View Photos
The 2018 Maruti Ertiga is smaller than the Mahindra Marazzo but is also over Rs. 1 lakh cheaper

The recent launches in the MPV segment have brought some excitement in the otherwise lukewarm market. Latest one is the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which has been launched at ₹ 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and has got a much needed generation update after six years which will help it compete with the new MPVs. Right from the time we heard of it coming, all of us had a question. How well will it stand against the all-new Mahindra Marazzo? Well, we thought to get a clear idea of theirs specifications first on paper which will be followed by a comparison review. However, our specification comparison is limited only to the diesel variants since the 2018 Mahindra Marazzo is a diesel only model.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Exterior and Platform

Dimensions 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Mahindra Marazzo
Length 4395 mm 4585 mm
Width 1735 mm 1866 mm
Height 1690 mm 1774 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm 2760 mm
Wheel Size 15-inch 17-inch / 16-inch

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the new Heartect platform which also underpins the Swift, Dzire and the Baleno. While the Heartect is still a monocoque chassis, the one that underpins the new Mahindra Marazzo is a body-on-ladder frame. However, both the MPVs have a front wheel drive transmission.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison

The 2018 Mahindra Marazzo in flesh exceeds over the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga by quite a significant margin. The Marazzo is 190 mm longer, 131 mm wider, 84 mm taller and has a 20 mm larger wheelbase than the Ertiga. Also, the 2018 Ertiga is equipped with 15-inch wheels across variants while the 2018 Marazzo has 16-inch wheels in the M2, M4, M6 variants and 17-inch wheels in the top-end M8 trim.

Speaking of the design the 2018 Maruti Ertiga looks butch up-front having a high hood line, wider chrome grille and larger bumper profile and other elements like the Volvo XC60 like c-shaped LED tail lamps and scooped tail gate makes the rear look rather attractive. The shark inspired Mahindra Marazzo too has elements like the shark tooth grille and c-shape detailing on the side going for it, however the overall proportions looks boxy.

Interiors and Space

Boot Space 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Mahindra Marazzo
All Rows Up 209 Litres 190 Litres
2nd and 3rd Rows Folded 803 Litres 1055 Litres

Larger dimensions have given the new Marazzo an edge even on the inside. The cabin of the Mahindra Marazzo is more spacious in all the three rows when compared to the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The material quality used in the 2018 Mahindra Marazzo feels more upmarket and some of the bits like the door-armrests are wrapped with soft-touch material. The seats in both the MPVs are well-cushioned and have good bolstering; however there is a scope of improvement in the under-thigh support in the Marazzo. Moreover, there are some flaws in the ergonomics of the Marazzo. For instance, the footrest beside the clutch pedal is placed too deep on the left and the central console has been positioned low and is hindered by the airplane like handbrake lever. There isn't any dedicated space to keep the phone and one on the dash needs an arm stretch to reach out to.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has grown in flesh compared to its predecessor and that has also added to the boot space. Interestingly, at 209 litres the Ertiga offers more boot space than the Marazzo's 190 litres with all the seats up. However, Marazzo's boot space can be expanded to 1055 litres while Ertiga's can be expanded to 803 litres. While the 2018 Maruti Ertiga is sold only in a seven-seat configuration, the Mahindra Marazzo gets seven or eight seat configuration in the M2, M4 and M6 variants. However, the top-end M8 even here is offered only in seven-seat configuration.

Features

Most of the features in both the MPVs are common like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HID Projector Headlamps, LED taillamps and more. However, some of them are missing on each end. For starters, the Ertiga lacks LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) whereas there isn't any engine start-stop button on the Marazzo. Also, the Marazzo's rear air-con runs the length of the 2nd and 3rd rows and has a diffuse function to dilute the air flow while the Ertiga has it in traditional fashion which is horizontally mounted on the roof.

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained

Engine, Transmission and Brakes

  2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Mahindra Marazzo
Cubic Capacity 1248 cc 1497 cc
Power Output 88 bhp at 4000 rpm 121 bhp at 3500 rpm
Torque Output 200 Nm at 1750 rpm 300 Nm at 2000 rpm
Transmission 5-Speed Manual FWD 6-Speed Manual FWD
Brakes Front: Disc / Rear: Disc Front: Disc / Rear: Drum

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga still runs on a tried and tested fiat sourced 1.3-litre, four-cylinder DDiS 200 diesel engine which produces 88 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand the Mahindra Marazzo gets a newly developed engine which is considerably more powerful. It is a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder engine which churns out 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. An automatic is currently not available in either of the two and only the petrol Ertiga gets a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The Mahindra Marazzo has all surround disc brakes while the 2018 Maruti Ertiga gets disc brakes only in the front wheels and rear wheels are equipped with drum brakes.

Also Read: New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 7.44 lakh 

Prices

Ertiga Diesel Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Marazzo 7-seater Variants Prices (ex-showroom)
Ldi ₹ 8.84 lakh M2 ₹ 9.99 lakh
Vdi ₹ 9.56 lakh M4 ₹ 10.95 lakh
Zdi ₹ 10.39 lakh M6 ₹ 12.40 lakh
Zdi+ ₹ 10.90 lakh M8 ₹ 13.90 lakh
0 Comments

Speaking of the diesel variants, both Ertiga and Marazzo have 4 variants each and all the added perks in the Marazzo comes at a cost. It is significantly expensive when compared variant to variant to the Ertiga. While the base trim of the Ertiga diesel is ₹ 8.84 lakh, the Marazzo M2 is priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh. You go up all the way till the top-spec model and the difference between the prices of the Ertiga and the Marazzo is exactly ₹ 3 lakh, which a significant difference. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra
Xylo
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra
Supro
TAGS :
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga New Maruti Ertiga New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Prices 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Features 2018 Maruti Ertiga Engines auto-model-ertiga

Latest News

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Hyundai, Kia Vehicle Recalls
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
Bosch Discusses Smart, Connected Solutions For India At Beyond Mobility 2.0
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 7.44 lakh
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations
Carlos Ghosn To Continue As Renault Chairman Despite Corruption Allegations

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Alternatives

Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 7.12 - 10.44 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ertiga
×
Explore Now
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review
Mahindra Alturas G4 First Drive Review
Hero Destini 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Destini 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities