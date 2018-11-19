2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price Expectation

The second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was globally revealed earlier this year in Indonesia and the MPV is all set to be make its Indian debut on November 21, 2018. The multi-seater has been one of the most popular offerings from Maruti Suzuki and the MPV segment as well, even as other products failed to make a mark. The second generation Ertiga then, has high expectations pinned on with the model being leagues ahead of the current version. It is larger, better cabin room, more features and a new petrol engine as well. Since the 2018 Ertiga has so much new to offer, pricing will play a crucial role in the success of the model. So, with the launch just days away, here's what we think will be the key pricing on the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ₹ 7.5 - 11 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What To Expect

The current generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga managed to offer multiple seating options at an affordable price tag, which was one of the main reasons for its success. Prices for the current Ertiga petrol start at ₹ 6.34 lakh, while that for the Ertiga diesel start at ₹ 8.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The prices are extremely competitive when compared to most rivals in the MPV segment, and we expect Maruti to continue retaining that edge with the next generation model as well.

(The new Ertiga is longer, wider and taller, but has the same wheelbase length)

We expect the second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be priced at about ₹ 7 lakh for the base petrol trim, going up to nearly ₹ 10 lakh for the range-topping petrol automatic version. Meanwhile, the Ertiga diesel range is expected to start around ₹ 8.5 lakh, going up to ₹ 12 lakh for the top-spec ZDi+ trim. The MPV is likely to be sold in four trims that will be available on both engine options.

This time round though, the all-new Ertiga will come with dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across all variants, and will also get the seatbelt reminder and speed alert system that debuted on the Ciaz facelift.

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is longer at 4395 mm, wider at 1735 mm, and taller at 1690 mm. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2740 mm while the ground clearance has been reduced to 180 mm. The MPV looks a lot more upmarket now in appeal that will help differentiate the model over the current avatar.

(The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get features like auto climate control, touchscreen system and more)

On the top variants, the MPV comes with features including LED DRLs, electronically adjustable ORVMs with integrated indicators, remote keyless entry, height adjustable driver's seat and seatbelt, push button start-stop, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and more. The car will ride on 15-inch alloy wheels, and the automatic version will come with ESP and Hill Hold function separately.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Likely To Get An Automatic Transmission

Under the hood, the new Ertiga will draw power from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that replaces the 1.4-litre unit. The motor gets the SHVS mild hybrid system and is tuned for 103 bhp on the Ciaz, and we expect the same output on the MPV as well. Diesel duty will be handled by the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDiS motor tuned for 89 bhp. The new Ertiga will be taking on a host of competition including the recently launched Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Lodgy, Tata Hexa and even the Honda BR-V.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.